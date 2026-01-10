Advertisement
Iranian Officials CHILLING THREAT: Trump Must Be Captured In Revenge For Backing Protests
IRAN US TENSIONS

Iranian Official's CHILLING THREAT: 'Trump Must Be Captured' In Revenge For Backing Protests

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Social Media)

As tensions across Iran continue to simmer, a senior Iranian official has sparked intense backlash after suggesting that US President Donald Trump should be captured in retaliation for Washington's alleged support of anti-government protests in Iran, according to a media report.

"Iran must do with Trump what they did to Maduro... Trump must pay the price during or even after his presidency and I personally hope Trump would be captured." local news outlet Iran Intl quoted a senior Iranina official as saying.

These remarks came after Trump publicly backed the protests, stating on X: "The people of Iran are rising up against their oppressive regime, America stands with freedom fighters everywhere."

