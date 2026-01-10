As tensions across Iran continue to simmer, a senior Iranian official has sparked intense backlash after suggesting that US President Donald Trump should be captured in retaliation for Washington's alleged support of anti-government protests in Iran, according to a media report.

"Iran must do with Trump what they did to Maduro... Trump must pay the price during or even after his presidency and I personally hope Trump would be captured." local news outlet Iran Intl quoted a senior Iranina official as saying.

These remarks came after Trump publicly backed the protests, stating on X: "The people of Iran are rising up against their oppressive regime, America stands with freedom fighters everywhere."