Iranian Official's CHILLING THREAT: 'Trump Must Be Captured' In Revenge For Backing Protests
These remarks came after Trump publicly backed the protests, stating on X: "The people of Iran are rising up against their oppressive regime, America stands with freedom fighters everywhere."
As tensions across Iran continue to simmer, a senior Iranian official has sparked intense backlash after suggesting that US President Donald Trump should be captured in retaliation for Washington's alleged support of anti-government protests in Iran, according to a media report.
"Iran must do with Trump what they did to Maduro... Trump must pay the price during or even after his presidency and I personally hope Trump would be captured." local news outlet Iran Intl quoted a senior Iranina official as saying.
