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Iranian President Pezeshkian says USD 6 billion frozen in Qatar to be released

The diplomatic push is being conducted under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) finalised on June 17 by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pakistan, acting as a guarantor of the agreement, and Qatar are participating in the proceedings as mediators.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 09:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Iranian President Pezeshkian says USD 6 billion frozen in Qatar to be released
Image Credit: Iranian President says USD 6 billion frozen in Qatar to be released (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

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