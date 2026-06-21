/Iranian President Pezeshkian says USD 6 billion frozen in Qatar to be released

Addressing the core security focus of the Western administration, Pezeshkian highlighted that Washington's primary concern remains Tehran's nuclear capabilities. "America's only point is that we not have an atomic bomb. This is something the martyred leader also repeatedly said, 'we do not want an atomic bomb,'" Pezeshkian noted, referencing the religious edict decreed by slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Iranian President indicated that Tehran had formalised its commitment following explicit directives from Washington, stating, "America said 'write this down and sign' - and we signed."