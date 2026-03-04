Iranian ship hit in Indian Ocean? 80 killed, White House releases strike video, Pete Hegseth says... | What we know so far

US-Iran tensions: United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed on Wednesday that a US submarine had sunk the Iranian warship "IRIS Dena." Earlier, the Sri Lankan Navy had reportedly informed that it had rescued 30 sailors from the vessel, which was in distress with around 180 sailors onboard.

There was a distress signal from the vessel, approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) off the coast of Sri Lanka in Galle, south of the capital, Colombo.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Sri Lanka's ‌deputy ⁠foreign minister told local ​media that at least ​80 individuals were killed ​in a ​US submarine strike ⁠on ​an Iranian ​'warship' in the ​Indian ​Ocean.

Hegseth said that, yesterday in the Indian Ocean, an American submarine sank an Iranian 'warship.'

"Yesterday, in the Indian Ocean, an American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II. Like in that war, back when we were still the War Department, we are fighting to win," Hegseth said.

According to ANI, in DC, Hegseth also stated that more bombers and fighter jets were entering the theatre of war on Wednesday as Operation 'Epic Fury' continues.

"We are just getting started. We are accelerating, not decelerating. Iran's capabilities are evaporating by the hour, while American strength grows fiercer, smarter, and utterly dominant. More bombers and more fighters are arriving just today," the United States Secretary of War elaborated.

"And now, with complete control of the skies, we will be using 500-pound, thousand-pound, and 2,000-pound GG and laser-guided precision gravity bombs, of which we have a nearly unlimited stockpile," he said.

"They are toast, and they know it... and we have only just begun to hunt, dismantle, demoralise, destroy, and defeat their capabilities, just four days in," he added.

White House releases video

The White House released a black-and-white video of the strike.

"This Iranian warship thought it was safe in international waters. It wasn't," the White House wrote in the caption.

The @DeptofWar is fighting to win. pic.twitter.com/4bGMubuSQu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 4, 2026

US-Iran tensions

The United States launched Operation 'Epic Fury' after months of rising tensions with Iran over missile attacks and Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, as per IANS.

Meanwhile, the conflict has rapidly expanded across the Middle East, with regional air defence systems intercepting drones and missiles, while US naval forces strike Iranian targets across the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters.

(with agencies' inputs)

