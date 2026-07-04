Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi got emotional during the farewell ceremony for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Friday, as Iran commenced a week-long period of national mourning.
The solemn ceremony, held at Tehran's Grand Mosalla, marked the start of the late leader's funeral rites following his death in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year. Ghalibaf was seen in tears while Araghchi stood beside him as the two leaders paid their final respects.
WATCH: Iran’s Ghalibaf cries during the farewell ceremony of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/3G1i7Fowxl— Clash Report (@clashreport) July 3, 2026
According to Press TV, the ceremony was attended by senior Iranian officials, heads of state, and high-level delegations from several countries. Among those present were Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje'i, and Expediency Council Chairman Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani.
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