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  • /Iranian Speaker, Foreign Minister break down as Ayatollah Khamenei's week-long funeral begins | WATCH

Iranian Speaker, Foreign Minister break down as Ayatollah Khamenei's week-long funeral begins | WATCH

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi became emotional while paying their final respects to former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a farewell ceremony in Tehran. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 07:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 07:52 AM IST
Iranian Speaker, Foreign Minister break down as Ayatollah Khamenei's week-long funeral begins | WATCH
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@clashreport

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