Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3031673https://zeenews.india.com/world/iranian-strike-on-saudi-air-base-severely-damaged-crucial-us-surveillance-aircraft-reports-3031673.html
NewsWorldIranian strike on Saudi air base severely damaged crucial US surveillance aircraft: Reports
IRAN ATTACKS US BASE

Iranian strike on Saudi air base severely damaged crucial US surveillance aircraft: Reports

The strike allegedly targeted Prince Sultan Air Base, where the E‑3 AWACS command and control plane, along with other US military assets, was stationed and reportedly destroyed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Iranian strike on Saudi air base severely damaged crucial US surveillance aircraft: Reports (Image Credit: X/@PressTV)

Iran on Friday claimed to have severely damaged a US aircraft during a retaliatory missile and drone strike on an American air base in Saudi Arabia.

The strike allegedly targeted Prince Sultan Air Base, where the E‑3 AWACS command and control plane, along with other US military assets, was stationed and reportedly destroyed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Newly released photos shared by Iran’s Press TV depict the aircraft’s fuselage largely destroyed, leaving only the nose and tail sections, and the strike reportedly involved six ballistic missiles and 29 drones.

At least 10 US personnel were injured, with other two reported in serious condition, as per the reports. The attacks involved an Iranian missile and several drones targeting the base.

As per the preliminary reports, multiple refuelling aircraft have also been damaged in the strike. 

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) is yet to issue any statement in this matter. 

Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) employed long‑range and medium‑range missile systems together with attack drones to strike targets linked to U.S. and Israeli interests, and also claimed it had shot down a US MQ‑9 drone and hit an F‑16 fighter jet.

The base has been repeatedly attacked since the US and Israel launched their unprovoked war on Iran on February 28. The coalition has reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and security chief Ali Larijani. Missiles also struck a girls’ school in Minab, reportedly killing around 180 students.

Now in its second month, the conflict has seen Tehran carry out retaliatory strikes on US air bases across the Gulf.

The conflict has now spread beyond Saudi Arabia, with Yemen’s Houthi rebels reportedly launching missiles at Israel on Saturday. Tehran has also warned of retaliatory strikes on Israeli and US universities in response to attacks on Iranian academic institutions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

MS Dhoni
Big blow for CSK: Dhoni could miss six IPL matches, skips travel to Guwahati
Bhagwant Mann
Faridkot among Punjab’s top districts in anti-drug crackdown; crime falls 37%
Iran-US war
Two Indian ships with LPG cargo sail safely out of Gulf region
India
55 lakh LPG refills delivered, supply normal: Govt
iran attacks us base
Iranian strike on Saudi air base severely damaged US surveillance aircraft
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note as son Hrehaan Roshan turns 20
Economy
NCLAT upholds NCLT power to unfreeze demat accounts, BSE appeals rejected
School Assembly News Headlines
School assembly news headlines 29 March, 2026: Palm Sunday,Artemis II, IPL
Iran-Israel War
Blessing in disguise: How US-Israel strike are making Iran stronger -Explained
Technology
iPhone Lockdown Mode: Apple says no devices can be hacked with THIS feature