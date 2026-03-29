Iranian strike on Saudi air base severely damaged crucial US surveillance aircraft: Reports

Iran on Friday claimed to have severely damaged a US aircraft during a retaliatory missile and drone strike on an American air base in Saudi Arabia.

The strike allegedly targeted Prince Sultan Air Base, where the E‑3 AWACS command and control plane, along with other US military assets, was stationed and reportedly destroyed.

Newly released images capture the damage caused to an American E-3 AWACS plane in Iranian retaliatory strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.



Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/ftFLmC5wuB — Press TV March 29, 2026

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Newly released photos shared by Iran’s Press TV depict the aircraft’s fuselage largely destroyed, leaving only the nose and tail sections, and the strike reportedly involved six ballistic missiles and 29 drones.

At least 10 US personnel were injured, with other two reported in serious condition, as per the reports. The attacks involved an Iranian missile and several drones targeting the base.

As per the preliminary reports, multiple refuelling aircraft have also been damaged in the strike.

JUST IN: US Air Force plane completely destroyed following Iranian strikes at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/PYGl4tDVFM — BRICS News March 29, 2026

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) is yet to issue any statement in this matter.

Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) employed long‑range and medium‑range missile systems together with attack drones to strike targets linked to U.S. and Israeli interests, and also claimed it had shot down a US MQ‑9 drone and hit an F‑16 fighter jet.

The Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia was larger than expected.



Multiple refueling aircraft and an E-3 Sentry AWACS were reportedly among the planes damaged in the strike.



At least 15 U.S. troops were wounded, including five who were seriously injured. https://t.co/PV00pVmyv3 pic.twitter.com/0qJM0z0K21 — Egypt's Intel Observer March 28, 2026

The base has been repeatedly attacked since the US and Israel launched their unprovoked war on Iran on February 28. The coalition has reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and security chief Ali Larijani. Missiles also struck a girls’ school in Minab, reportedly killing around 180 students.

Now in its second month, the conflict has seen Tehran carry out retaliatory strikes on US air bases across the Gulf.

The conflict has now spread beyond Saudi Arabia, with Yemen’s Houthi rebels reportedly launching missiles at Israel on Saturday. Tehran has also warned of retaliatory strikes on Israeli and US universities in response to attacks on Iranian academic institutions.