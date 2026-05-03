Iranian supertanker carrying worth $220 million oil evades US blockade

An Iranian Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), belonging to Iran’s National Iranian Tanker Company has successfully evaded the US blockade efforts and reached the Asia Pacific, according to TankerTrackers.com report on Sunday. The Iranian supertanker carrying over 1.9 million barrels of crude oil worth nearly $220 million.

"A National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) VLCC supertanker carrying over 1.9 million barrels (valued at nearly $220 million dollars) of crude oil has managed to evade the U.S. Navy and reach the Far East," TankerTrackers wrote on US social media platform X.

A National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) VLCC supertanker carrying over 1.9 million barrels (valued at nearly $220 million dollars) of crude oil has managed to evade the U.S. Navy and reach the Far East.



Her name is HUGE (9357183), and we last sighted her off Sri Lanka over a… pic.twitter.com/dBf7QzPVkB — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) May 3, 2026

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The vessel, identified as “HUGE” (9357183), was last tracked off the coast of Sri Lanka over a week ago and is now sailing through the Lombok Strait toward the Riau Archipelago.

According to TankerTrackers.com, the vessel HUGE was located in Iranian waters on April 13, the same day the US Navy announced a blockade on Iranian ports. As per the maritime tracking information, the tanker has not transmitted Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals since March 20, when it left the Strait of Malacca bound for Iran.

The report follows claims by Iranian state media on April 29 that at least 52 Iranian vessels had managed to bypass the US blockade. Meanwhile, the US military stated that it has compelled around 41 Iran-linked ships to turn back since the blockade was imposed.

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Despite reports of some vessels breaching the blockade, Al Jazeera cites US officials as maintaining that the restrictions are effective and have cost Iran billions in lost revenue. Washington, DC argues that Iran is currently unable to export oil, forcing it to store supplies until capacity is exhausted and production is eventually curtailed.

Highlighting the ongoing maritime tensions, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed in a post on X that the USS New Orleans (LPD-18) was deployed in the Arabian Sea to enforce the blockade.

The post read: "USS New Orleans (LPD 18) sails in the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28. Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade."

While maintaining the scale of its operations, Washington has clarified that its naval blockade in West Asia is limited to Iranian ports and coastline and does not extend to the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid these heightened maritime restrictions, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is reviewing a new proposal from the Islamic Republic aimed at ending the conflict, though he expressed considerable scepticism about the chances of reaching an agreement.

"I'll let you know about it later," the President told reporters prior to boarding Air Force One. He further noted that "they're going to give me the exact wording now."