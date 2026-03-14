Iran's 'crown jewel' bombed? Trump says military targets on Kharg island have been 'obliterated'

Middle East tensions: US President Donald Trump stated that the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out a massive "bombing raid" on military targets on Iran's Kharg Island, as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the operation "totally obliterated" every military site on the island. He said the strike was carried out on his orders and asserted that it was one of the most powerful bombing raids in the region's history.

"Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump said.

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He added that the United States deliberately avoided striking oil infrastructure on the island.

"Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island," he said.

The US President also warned that the decision could change if shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted.

"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision. During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World," he said.

Trump added that Iran would not be able to stop American military strikes.

"Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack --There is nothing they can do about it!" he said.

He reiterated that Tehran would not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

"Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World!"

"Iran's Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what's left of their country, which isn't much!" he continued.

Operation Epic Fury

Earlier, the US CENTCOM said B-2 stealth bombers had taken off to carry out a mission as part of Operation Epic Fury, aimed at "eliminating threats" posed by the Iranian "regime" and preventing the Persian Gulf country from rebuilding its capabilities in the future.

CENTCOM said the bombers launched to deliver long-range firepower during the operation.

Middle East tensions

Joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has escalated tension across West Asia. on February 28.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets.

(with ANI inputs)

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