Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023238https://zeenews.india.com/world/irans-fierce-targeting-of-us-embassies-in-gulf-forces-closure-and-suspension-of-operations-3023238.html
NewsWorldIran's fierce targeting of US embassies in Gulf forces closure and suspension of operations
US EMBASSIES

Iran's fierce targeting of US embassies in Gulf forces closure and suspension of operations

The US also suspended operations at its embassy in Saudi Arabia for Tuesday following a drone attack, sources confirmed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Iran's fierce targeting of US embassies in Gulf forces closure and suspension of operations(Image Credit: Screengrab/AFP)

The United States has temporarily closed its embassy in Kuwait until further notice, a day after smoke reportedly rising from the mission after the Iranian attacks on the country. 

"Due to ongoing regional tensions, the US Embassy in Kuwait will be closed until further notice. We have cancelled all regular and emergency consular appointments," the embassy said in a statement on X.

Meanwhile, US also suspended operations at its embassy in Saudi Arabia for Tuesday following a drone attack, sources confirmed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia was struck by two drones, causing a small fire and minor material damage, the kingdom’s defense ministry reported on X, citing preliminary assessments. A similar attack was earlier reported near the US Embassy in Kuwait City.

After the attacks on the US Embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that people will 'find out soon' what will be the retaliation of this attack, NewsNation reported. 

Non-emergency personnel in Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan have also been instructed to leave amid escalating tensions in the region.

The closures come as part of precautionary measures to ensure the safety of US diplomatic staff in the Gulf, which has witnessed rising instability due to recent military escalations involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The State Department has advised American citizens in these countries to exercise extreme caution and follow guidance from local authorities.

The US State Department called on its citizens more than dozen Middle Eastern countries to leave immediately. Washington has issued a "depart now" advisory for Americans in the region. 

Officials emphasised that critical embassy operations will continue remotely where possible, while non-emergency services, including visa and consular processing, remain suspended. The US government continues to monitor the situation closely and has urged restraint to prevent further escalation.

The US Embassy in Islamabad announced the cancellation of all visa appointments through Friday, March 6, citing the current security situation, amidst the ongoing Iranian protests for the death of the Supreme Leader Ayotallah Khamenei.

In a post on X, the embassy said, " Due to the current security situation, the US Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Israel Iran War
Bomber vs Bunker: Can US air power break Iran’s underground missile network?
India vs England
India vs England at Wankhede - Numbers, history and high stakes explained
US Israel Iran War
Did Iran catch US off guard with attacks across the Middle East? Explained
US Israel Iran War
Why Iran may gain upper hand in war with US-Israel if it continues for long
Pete Hegseth
Hegseth rejects ‘Iraq-style war’ comparison as US expands strikes on Iran
mobility
Emirates, Etihad resume limited flights from Dubai airport
US-Iran conflict
Hina Khan trolled for supporting PM Modi amidst west Asia crisis
Holi 2026
Subedaar’s Track ‘Chilam Tambaku’ out: Anil Kapoor-starrer brings holi vibes
Technology
Apple iPhone 17e launched in India with A19 chip; Check specs, price
Holi 2026
Holi 2026: 6 Must-have Bollywood tracks to celebrate the festival of colours