Iran's fierce targeting of US embassies in Gulf forces closure and suspension of operations

The United States has temporarily closed its embassy in Kuwait until further notice, a day after smoke reportedly rising from the mission after the Iranian attacks on the country.

"Due to ongoing regional tensions, the US Embassy in Kuwait will be closed until further notice. We have cancelled all regular and emergency consular appointments," the embassy said in a statement on X.

Meanwhile, US also suspended operations at its embassy in Saudi Arabia for Tuesday following a drone attack, sources confirmed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia was struck by two drones, causing a small fire and minor material damage, the kingdom’s defense ministry reported on X, citing preliminary assessments. A similar attack was earlier reported near the US Embassy in Kuwait City.

After the attacks on the US Embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that people will 'find out soon' what will be the retaliation of this attack, NewsNation reported.

Non-emergency personnel in Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan have also been instructed to leave amid escalating tensions in the region.

The closures come as part of precautionary measures to ensure the safety of US diplomatic staff in the Gulf, which has witnessed rising instability due to recent military escalations involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The State Department has advised American citizens in these countries to exercise extreme caution and follow guidance from local authorities.

The US State Department called on its citizens more than dozen Middle Eastern countries to leave immediately. Washington has issued a "depart now" advisory for Americans in the region.

Officials emphasised that critical embassy operations will continue remotely where possible, while non-emergency services, including visa and consular processing, remain suspended. The US government continues to monitor the situation closely and has urged restraint to prevent further escalation.

The US Embassy in Islamabad announced the cancellation of all visa appointments through Friday, March 6, citing the current security situation, amidst the ongoing Iranian protests for the death of the Supreme Leader Ayotallah Khamenei.

In a post on X, the embassy said, " Due to the current security situation, the US Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6."