Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi to visit Pakistan, confirms Iranian state media

Iran's state-run news agency, IRNA on Friday confirmed that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Pakistan for the peace talks. Araghchi will also visit Oman and Russia.

This trip to Islamabad comes amid Pakistani officials have been consistently trying to bring the United States and Iran on the table for second round of ceasefire negotiations.

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However, Official confirmation on Iran holding second round of peace talks with the United States is yet to made.

Meanwhile, citing government sources, news agency Reuters reported that, the US logistics and security team have already reached Islamabad.

As per the IRNA report, Araghchi’s trip, starting Friday, will be focused on “bilateral consultations and discussions on current regional developments, along with the latest situation surrounding the war imposed by the United States and Israel against Iran.”

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