Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi to visit Pakistan, confirms Iranian state media
The US logistics and security team have already reached Islamabad, Reuters reported citing government sources.
Trending Photos
Iran's state-run news agency, IRNA on Friday confirmed that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Pakistan for the peace talks. Araghchi will also visit Oman and Russia.
This trip to Islamabad comes amid Pakistani officials have been consistently trying to bring the United States and Iran on the table for second round of ceasefire negotiations.
Also Read | Explained: Why Iran is not ready to compromise with US despite pressure
However, Official confirmation on Iran holding second round of peace talks with the United States is yet to made.
Meanwhile, citing government sources, news agency Reuters reported that, the US logistics and security team have already reached Islamabad.
As per the IRNA report, Araghchi’s trip, starting Friday, will be focused on “bilateral consultations and discussions on current regional developments, along with the latest situation surrounding the war imposed by the United States and Israel against Iran.”
Also Read | Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei awaits prosthetic leg and plastic surgery: Report
This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv