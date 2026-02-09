Iran's fresh warning to US amid simmering tensions, says 'will not tolerate language of force' | What's happening?

US-Iran tensions: Amid tensions between Iran and the United States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the recent talks between the two nations as “a step forward,” and also added that Iran “does not tolerate the language of force.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pezeshkian also stated that dialogue has been Iran's strategy for peaceful resolution.

"The Iran-U.S. talks, held through the follow-up efforts of friendly governments in the region, were a step forward. Dialogue has always been our strategy for peaceful resolution," the President wrote.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Our logic on the nuclear issue is the explicit rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty. The Iranian nation has always responded to respect with respect, but it does not tolerate the language of force," Pezeshkian added.

US-Iran tensions

In the past few weeks, the US has expanded its military presence in the Middle East, following which Iran also stepped up its preparations, fueling concerns about the risk of a conflict.

Regional countries have been pushing for de-escalation, fearing that a new conflict would destabilise the Middle East and disrupt global energy markets.

President Trump's long-standing hardline approach toward Iran is not unknown. During his first term, Trump withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal, reinstated "maximum pressure" sanctions, and designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation.

After returning to the office, Trump restored maximum pressure policies to deny Iran any path to a nuclear weapon.

US-Iran talks

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Washington and Tehran will hold further talks following what he described as "very good" initial discussions in Oman.

The talks, held on Friday in the Gulf Arab state of Oman, marked the first round of negotiations between the two sides since the United States and Israel struck Iran last summer.

Despite describing the talks as productive, Trump said on Friday that a "big fleet" was heading toward Iran and would arrive soon, as per ANI, CNN reported.

Trump's tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Trump on Friday signed an executive order stating that the national emergency with respect to Iran and establishing a mechanism to impose additional tariffs on countries that continue to do business with Tehran, according to ANI.

Under the order, beginning on its effective date, the US may impose an additional ad valorem duty-for example, up to 25 per cent- on goods imported into the US from any country that directly or indirectly purchases, imports, or otherwise acquires goods or services from Iran.

In another development, the US government had earlier issued a security alert for Iran, warning of heightened security measures, internet disruptions, flight cancellations, and nationwide restrictions on communications. The advisory urged US citizens to leave Iran immediately if it is safe to do so, avoid demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and prepare for prolonged disruptions.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Check- How Trump is rewriting global diplomacy to serve his own interests