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Iran's IRGC warns vessels against transiting Strait of Hormuz in new audio

The radio dispatch stated that the Strait of Hormuz had been "completely closed" and cautioned that any vessel movement within the corridor would be dealt with "decisively."

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Iran's IRGC warns vessels against transiting Strait of Hormuz in new audio
Image Credit: (Image Credit: ANI)

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