Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met here on Saturday with visiting top Hamas leaders, during which the two sides discussed the developments in Gaza, among others. According to a statement released by Khamenei's website, the Iranian leader received Mohammad Darwish, Chairman of Hamas's Shura Council, Khalil al-Hayya, acting Hamas leader, and Zaher Jabarin, Hamas leader in the West Bank, among other officials.

Khamenei described the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel in Gaza last month as a "great achievement," and called on the Muslim world and all "supporters of the resistance" to help reduce the pain and sufferings of Gazans, the statement showed.

Iranians have no doubt about defending Palestine and supporting the Palestinian people, he said, adding, "The issue of Palestine is a main matter for us and Palestine's victory is a definite issue." Khamenei also dismissed US threats against Iran, saying they have no impact on the mindset of the Iranian people, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, the Hamas officials briefed Khamenei on the latest situation in Gaza and the West Bank and "the victories and successes that were achieved," and praised Iran and its people for their constant support. The visit to Tehran is the third leg of a regional tour by the Hamas delegation, with the previous two to Egypt and Turkey.