Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei awaits prosthetic leg and plastic surgery: Report
Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in a US-Israel attack and has been in hiding since American and Israeli forces bombed his father's compound on February 28.
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Iran’s Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, injured in a US-Israel joint strike, is awaiting a prosthetic leg and plastic surgery, according to a report.
As per a report by The New York Times, one of Mojtaba Khamenei’s legs was operated on three times, and he is now awaiting a prosthetic. He also underwent surgery on one hand and is slowly regaining function. His face and lips have been severely burned.
(This is a developing story.)
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