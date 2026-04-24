Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei awaits prosthetic leg and plastic surgery: Report

Iran’s Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, injured in a US-Israel joint strike, is awaiting a prosthetic leg and plastic surgery, according to a report.

As per a report by The New York Times, one of Mojtaba Khamenei’s legs was operated on three times, and he is now awaiting a prosthetic. He also underwent surgery on one hand and is slowly regaining function. His face and lips have been severely burned.

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(This is a developing story.)