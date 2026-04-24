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NewsWorldIran's Mojtaba Khamenei awaits prosthetic leg and plastic surgery: Report
IRAN SUPREME LEADER MOJTABA KHAMENEI

Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei awaits prosthetic leg and plastic surgery: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in a US-Israel attack and has been in hiding since American and Israeli forces bombed his father's compound on February 28.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei awaits prosthetic leg and plastic surgery: ReportIran Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Iran’s Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, injured in a US-Israel joint strike, is awaiting a prosthetic leg and plastic surgery, according to a report.

As per a report by The New York Times, one of Mojtaba Khamenei’s legs was operated on three times, and he is now awaiting a prosthetic. He also underwent surgery on one hand and is slowly regaining function. His face and lips have been severely burned.

 

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