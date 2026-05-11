Iran's new draft proposal for peace with America: Demands ending war, removing sanctions, lifting naval blockade

With tensions again flaring in West Asia and US President Donald Trump issuing fresh threats, the US-Iran ceasefire has already turned volatile. The UAE's Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that its air defence systems intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran. The Ministry said that these attacks resulted in no fatalities or injuries. Meanwhile, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian and US forces in the Persian Gulf for about two months has resulted in an escalation in oil prices and a cascading effect on economies worldwide. Amid this, the US-Iran peace talks are progressing at a snail’s pace, with neither side willing to concede.

Iran Prepares Draft Proposal

Iran's latest draft proposal for talks with the United States calls for an immediate cessation of conflict on all fronts, a guarantee for no more "aggression" against Iran, and the lifting of US sanctions and naval blockade, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. "The proposal highlights the need to immediately end the war, provide guarantees for the non-repetition of the aggression against Iran, and certain other issues within a political agreement," reported Iran’s Tasnim news.

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Also Read: Iran responds to deployment of French, British warships near Strait of Hormuz

Tehran also demands a 30-day window for rescinding US sanctions on Iranian oil sales and the release of Iran's frozen assets following the preliminary agreement, it reported.

Trump rejects Iran's response to new US proposal

US President Donald Trump has sharply rejected Iran’s response to a new US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in the Gulf region, calling Tehran’s position ‘totally unacceptable’ as tensions continued around the Strait of Hormuz. “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The remarks came hours after Iran, through Pakistani mediators, sent its response to a US-backed peace framework intended to stabilise the region after weeks of military confrontation and maritime disruptions. Iranian state media said Tehran’s reply focused “exclusively on the cessation of hostilities around the region.” Other Iranian outlets reported that Tehran demanded an official end to the war, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, withdrawal of naval vessels enforcing a US blockade, lifting of sanctions, and an additional 30 days of negotiations. Iran also reportedly proposed that discussions on its nuclear programme be handled separately in future negotiations.

Also Read: What was in Iran’s response that made Trump lash out online?

US-Iran war background

The United States and Israel conducted joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities on February 28, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior Iranian officials and civilians. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US interests in the region and tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire between the warring parties took effect on April 8, which was followed by talks between Iranian and US delegations in Pakistan's Islamabad on April 11 and 12 that ended without an agreement. Later, the United States imposed its own blockade on the strait.

Over the past weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistan. (With IANS inputs)