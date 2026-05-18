Iran's new regulatory body to manage Strait of Hormuz - What it means for vessels passing the strategic waterway

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically vital waterway that remains one of the world's most significant geopolitical chokepoints. However, it has been facing heightened tensions amidst the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Amid this, Tehran on Monday announced the launch of a new regulatory body aimed at managing and monitoring operations related to the strategically important waterway.

The Supreme National Security Council, the top security establishment of the Islamic Republic, reposted a post on X (formerly Twitter) where it stated that the official X account of the "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" (PGSA) is now operational.

The PGSA, introduced at the start of this month, has been characterised as a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, as per the news agency ANI.

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"In the Name of God. The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (#PGSA) is now live. Follow us for real-time updates on the Hormuz Strait operations and latest developments," the statement posted by the official account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said.

The announcement signals the formal establishment of a dedicated body overseeing developments and operations linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime trade route for global oil and energy shipments.

Iran's new mechanism

Earlier this month, Iranian state media Press TV reported that Iran had introduced a new mechanism for governing the traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the report, all vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz will now receive official communication via email from an address identified as "info@PGSA.ir," outlining rules and regulations for passage under the newly implemented framework.

Moreover, ships are required to comply with the instructions issued under the system and obtain a transit permit before entering the Strait of Hormuz.

The initiative has been described as a sovereign governance mechanism and is now operational, Press TV reported.

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US-Iran war

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Following this, Iran launched waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US interests in the Middle East.

Tehran also tightened its grip over the Strait of Hormuz. The chokepoint serves as the primary artery for global energy markets, and the disruptions in this strategic shipping route have triggered global concerns.

A fragile ceasefire was achieved on April 8, followed by lengthy talks between the Iranian and US delegations.

(with agencies' inputs)

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