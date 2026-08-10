Even as speculation mounts that the United States could step back from nuclear negotiations with Iran in exchange for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, the Iranian parliament is pressing forward with its own regional security measures.
On Sunday, Iran's parliamentary Commission for National Security and Foreign Policy officially passed the broad framework of a strategic initiative designed to bolster regional security and sustainable development in the Persian Gulf and the strategic strait. According to state-backed Press TV, the proposal—titled the “Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf”—was initially submitted to parliament on July 13.
Commission spokesperson Hassan Qashqavi stated that lawmakers reviewed the draft alongside representatives from key government agencies. Following a thorough evaluation of both oral and written feedback, committee members unanimously endorsed the general outline of the plan without a single dissenting vote.
The legislative push unfolds alongside shifting diplomatic signals regarding the vital trade route. On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi revealed that ongoing discussions with Oman to establish a legal mechanism for managing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz are nearing finalization. However, Araghchi emphasized that the actual reopening of the waterway will depend on additional conditions, notably demanding compensation from the United States for alleged violations of existing memorandums.
Speaking at the Iranian President's press conference, Araghchi said negotiations with Oman were focused on determining a new route for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the two sides were close to reaching an agreement. "Negotiations with Oman regarding the legal mechanism and management of the Strait of Hormuz regarding determining the route of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz are underway, and we are very close to an agreement, but the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is subject to other conditions, including compensation for violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding by the United States," Araghchi said.
The Iranian Foreign Minister said a previously used traffic separation scheme (TSS) through the Strait was no longer acceptable to Tehran and that a new route would need to be established. "In the past, there was a TSS or route that the Islamic Republic considers no longer acceptable for ship traffic, and it is necessary to consider a new TSS, which, of course, has extensive technical and legal complexities," he added.
The statement comes as a US official stated on Friday that progress has been made in talks between Iran and Oman, which could lead to the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and restore oil exports disrupted by the five-month-old conflict. (With agency inputs)
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