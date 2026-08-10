Speaking at the Iranian President's press conference, Araghchi said negotiations with Oman were focused on determining a new route for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the two sides were close to reaching an agreement. "Negotiations with Oman regarding the legal mechanism and management of the Strait of Hormuz regarding determining the route of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz are underway, and we are very close to an agreement, but the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is subject to other conditions, including compensation for violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding by the United States," Araghchi said.