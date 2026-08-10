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Iran's parliamentary commission passes strategic framework for security of Strait of Hormuz

Even as speculation mounts that the United States could step back from nuclear negotiations with Iran in exchange for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, the Iranian parliament is pressing forward with its own regional security measures.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
Iran's parliamentary commission passes strategic framework for security of Strait of Hormuz
Image Credit: X/IDF

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Iran's parliamentary commission passes strategic framework for security of Strait of Hormuz
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