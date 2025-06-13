Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami has reportedly been killed in Israel's strikes on Tehran, as per media reports.

Additionally, at least two nuclear officials, Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, were also killed in the attacks.

The Israeli Air Force, in the early hours of Friday, launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive to strike Iran's nuclear program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the strikes were launched to make the Islamic Republic roll back the threat to Israel's very survival.

Netanyahu added that the operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.

"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," ANI quoted Netanyahu as saying.