Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei killed in Israel strike- Reports

Explosive reports from Israeli officials claim Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, killed in an Israeli airstrike on his Tehran compound.

A senior official told Reuters the body has been found under rubble, with documentation shown to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, per the Jerusalem Post.

In a television address today, Israeli PM Netanyahu declared "signs are growing" that the "dictator" Khamenei is "gone," following joint US-Israeli strikes that obliterated his residence and eliminated Revolutionary Guard commanders. "Many signs" point to Khamenei being "no longer," he said, vowing operations will persist "as long as necessary."

Netanyahu issued a direct call to Iranians, "This is your once-in-a-generation chance" to topple the regime. "Flood the streets en masse, unite for a historic mission, and finish the job!"

Israeli outlets, including News 12 and The Times of Israel, echo unverified claims of Khamenei's death. While there has been no confirmation from the Iranian side as of now.

US Israel strike Iran

The US-Israel military launched an operation on Saturday, codenamed "Roaring Lion" by Israel and "Operation Epic Fury" by the United States.

The strikes targeted over 500 Iranian sites across Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah, including air defences, missile launchers, nuclear facilities, naval assets, and leadership compounds linked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Israeli Air Force deployed around 200 fighter jets in its largest sortie ever, while US strikes focused on dismantling Iran's missile program and proxies.

Several reports also indicate senior IRGC commanders like Mohammad Pakpour and Iranian Defence Minister Amir Naszade were killed, with Khamenei's residence hit and his family targeted.

US President Donald Trump announced "major combat operations" to neutralise threats, obliterate missile and naval capabilities, and enable regime change, urging Iranians to "take over your government" post-strikes and the IRGC to surrender.

Who was Ayatollah Khamenei?

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, ascended the title in 1989 after the death of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, wielding ultimate authority over the nation's political, military, and religious spheres to shape domestic policies and steer foreign affairs.

Israel has long viewed him as a destabilising Middle East force due to his support for proxy militias like Palestinian Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

During the 12-day Israel-Iran air war in June 2025 the operation, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz explicitly threatened his assassination, declaring that the supreme leader "cannot continue to exist."

Khamenei carried forward his predecessor Khomeini's conservative ideology, suppressing elected presidents who pursued more open domestic and foreign policies while authorities brutally quashed waves of protests and marginalised reformists advocating reduced Western tensions.

Under his iron grip, Iran emerged as a formidable regional anti-US powerhouse, projecting influence throughout the Middle East.

He endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated with global powers alongside pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani, which temporarily alleviated Iran's isolation until US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reinstated crippling sanctions, reigniting hostilities.

What next?

As unverified reports swirl around Ayatollah Khamenei's death amid February 28 US-Israel strikes, the Middle East stands at a historic crossroads, with almost all of the Middle East under attack by Iran.

Netanyahu and Trump's calls for regime change could ignite an Iranian uprising or unleash unprecedented retaliation, reshaping the region's power balance for generations.

