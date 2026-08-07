According to Israel’s Channel 14 (C14), which cited sources inside Iran, and an earlier report by The Jerusalem Post quoting the IranWire outlet and sources close to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration, rumours that Khamenei is in an “extremely critical condition” are reportedly circulating at the highest levels of the Iranian regime. One source cited by The Jerusalem Post said, “We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon.”