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Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'critical condition', rushed to hospital: Israeli media

Iranian state officials have previously played down the severity of Khamenei’s initial injuries. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 08:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'critical condition', rushed to hospital: Israeli media
Image Credit: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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