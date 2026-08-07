Reports have emerged in Israeli media claiming that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in ‘critical condition’ and has been rushed to hospital.
According to Israel’s Channel 14 (C14), which cited sources inside Iran, and an earlier report by The Jerusalem Post quoting the IranWire outlet and sources close to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration, rumours that Khamenei is in an “extremely critical condition” are reportedly circulating at the highest levels of the Iranian regime. One source cited by The Jerusalem Post said, “We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon.”
Khamenei assumed the position of Supreme Leader shortly after his father was killed in joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026. Since taking office, he has not made any public appearances and has communicated exclusively through written statements.
Reports have claimed that he was injured and potentially disfigured in the initial strikes targeting his father’s compound. The injuries allegedly forced him into hiding, while he has reportedly communicated with senior regime figures through a slow network of intermediaries to avoid being targeted.
Adding to the speculation over his condition, President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged in a state television interview that direct interaction with Khamenei is currently “very difficult”.
International and regional reports have also repeatedly raised questions about his whereabouts and ability to carry out his duties. In July, Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath, citing an Israeli security source, claimed that Khamenei was “not in Iran”.
Around the same time, US President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview that Iran’s top military leadership had been eliminated, claiming that Khamenei was “90% gone” and incapacitated following the military campaign.
Iranian state officials have previously played down the severity of Khamenei’s initial injuries. However, his continued absence from live public appearances and direct televised addresses has fuelled intense regional and international speculation about his health and the stability of his leadership.
While Western and opposition intelligence sources have repeatedly suggested that Khamenei suffered severe or disfiguring injuries, potentially explaining his complete absence from live public appearances and his reliance on written statements, Iranian state officials have offered a contrasting account.
Representatives from Iran’s Health Ministry have previously described his initial injuries as superficial, while senior officials have maintained that he continues to provide strategic oversight and operational directives for the country.
(with ANI inputs)
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