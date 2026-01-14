Advertisement
NewsWorldIravani Accuses Trump Of Inciting Violence In Iran, Writes To UN Security Council
IRAN

Iravani Accuses Trump Of Inciting Violence In Iran, Writes To UN Security Council

Amid the ongoing protest, Iranian UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani asked the UN secretary-general and the Security Council to condemn the United States President for inciting violence and threatening to use force against his country.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 08:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Iravani Accuses Trump Of Inciting Violence In Iran, Writes To UN Security CouncilImage: IANS

Amid the ongoing protest, Iranian UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani asked the UN secretary-general and the Security Council to condemn the United States President for inciting violence and threatening to use force against his country.

According to IANS, in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Somalia’s UN Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, the rotating President of the Security Council for January, Iravani accused US President Donald Trump of openly inciting violence in Iran. He cited Trump’s post on the social media platform Truth Social, which read: “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! … HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

Meanwhile, Trump said on Tuesday that he has cancelled "all meetings" with Iranian officials.

The announcement came one day after the president announced that any country doing business with Iran would pay a tariff rate of 25 per cent on any business conducted with the United States.

While speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, Trump said the decision to halt diplomatic engagement was tied to violence against protesters in Iran.

“I’ve cancelled all meetings with the Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops,” he said, IANS reported.

He addressed what he called “Iranian patriots,” urging them to persist in protests and document those responsible for violence. “To all Iranian patriots, keep protesting,” Trump said. “Take over your institutions if possible and save the names of the killers and the abusers.”

Trump said reports on deaths in Iran varied, but insisted accountability would follow. “I hear five different sets of numbers,” he said. “One death is too much.” He warned those responsible for violence that consequences would come.

(With IANS inputs)

Iran US
