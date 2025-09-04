Ireland’s Permanent Residency Under Rs 52,000: Here’s How Indians Can Live, Study Or Work There For Long Term

New Delhi: From the soaring Cliffs of Moher in Game of Thrones to the rolling battlefields of Braveheart, Ireland has long been a backdrop for cinematic magic. Now, the country is calling dreamers and professionals to not only visit, but live and work there for the long term.

Officially called Ireland’s Permanent Residency (PR), the country’s long-term residency offers an opportunity to settle in the Emerald Isle while experiencing its historic charm and vibrant culture.

How Ireland’s PR Works

The programme is open to non-EU/EEA citizens who wish to live, work and study in Ireland. Residency for five years is a core requirement, setting the stage for eventual citizenship.

During this period, applicants must hold a Critical Skills Employment Permit, granting them the right to live and work in Ireland for two years.

Following this, they can apply for a Stamp 4 visa, allowing an additional three years of residence. Successfully completing this pathway opens the door to long-term residency.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for Irish PR, candidates must meet these requirements:

A minimum of 60 months of legal residence in Ireland.

A valid employment permit, such as the General Employment Permit, for most of their stay.

Legal employment at the time of application.

Clean criminal record and good character.

Sufficient financial resources.

Compliance with all previous immigration conditions.

Step-by-Step Application Process

Confirm Eligibility: Complete five years of residence with employment and a critical skills permit. Ensure good character and financial stability.

Prepare Documents: Include the completed application form, valid passport, current Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card, all employment permits from your time in Ireland and your certificate of registration.

Submit Application: Apply through the Immigration Service Delivery (ISD).

Pay the Fee: The application fee is 500 Euros (approximately Rs 51,254), payable within 28 days of receiving the approval letter.

Wait for Processing: Long-term residency applications typically take six to eight months to process.

Receive Approval: Successful applicants gain long-term residency status on a Stamp 4 visa, enabling continued residence and work in Ireland.

Ireland’s PR programme combines opportunity with accessibility, offering an affordable pathway for global talent to live, work and thrive in a country known for its beauty, culture and professional prospects.

For Indians and other non-EU citizens, the Emerald Isle’s permanent residency programme presents an enticing step toward long-term settlement in Europe.