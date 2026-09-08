/IRGC claims capture of US unmanned submarine in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has claimed that it captured a US unmanned underwater vehicle near the entrance of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.
According to the IRGC, the US underwater vessel was seized during what it described as a “complex intelligence and operational action” carried out in the early hours of the day.
Iranian state television reported the claim, saying the vessel was among the most modern and advanced unmanned underwater systems operated by the US.
However, there has been no immediate confirmation from Washington. The United States has not yet publicly commented on the Iranian claim, meaning details about how the alleged capture took place remain unclear.
The IRGC said it plans to release photographs and detailed video footage of the captured US asset. Iranian media described the vessel as an unmanned underwater vehicle capable of carrying out several specialised missions.
These reportedly include underwater reconnaissance and surveillance, mapping the seabed, detecting mines and inspecting submarine cables and pipelines. Such systems can be particularly useful for gathering information underwater without putting a human crew at risk.
The reported capture comes at a highly sensitive time, with tensions already running high between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz.
The waterway, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most important shipping routes.
A large share of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally passes through the strait, making any disruption there a major concern for energy markets and international shipping.
Iran has kept the Strait of Hormuz under blockade since the war began in late February. The strait in normal circumstances carries around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports. The United States has responded by imposing a counter-blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran has also said it wants to collect fees from ships travelling through the waterway, arguing that the money would help pay for services such as environmental protection. Washington has strongly opposed the move.
Against this backdrop, the IRGC’s latest claim could further raise tensions in an already fragile situation. If the capture is confirmed, it could provide Iran with access to an advanced US underwater system and potentially reveal information about American surveillance capabilities in the region.
Meanwhile, no confirmation has come from the US side, and the exact circumstances surrounding the alleged seizure are still not publicly known.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.