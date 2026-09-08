Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /IRGC claims capture of US unmanned submarine in Strait of Hormuz

IRGC claims capture of US unmanned submarine in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian media described the vessel as an unmanned underwater vehicle capable of carrying out several specialised missions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 09:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 09:38 PM IST
IRGC claims capture of US unmanned submarine in Strait of Hormuz
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IRGC claims capture of US unmanned submarine in Strait of Hormuz
2
3
4
5