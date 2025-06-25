Advertisement
ALI SHADMANI

IRGC Confirms Commander Ali Shadmani Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Vows ‘Harsh Revenge’

According to Iranian media reports, the IRGC has vowed to take "harsh revenge" for Shadmani's killing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 09:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IRGC Confirms Commander Ali Shadmani Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Vows ‘Harsh Revenge’ (Photo credit: @Toshiiibankz)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that its commander Ali Shadmani has died of injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike last week.

According to Iranian media reports, the IRGC has vowed to take "harsh revenge" for Shadmani's killing.

Shadmani, a key aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, took command just four days after his predecessor, Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, died in another Israeli attack.

