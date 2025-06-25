IRGC Confirms Commander Ali Shadmani Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Vows ‘Harsh Revenge’

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that its commander Ali Shadmani has died of injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike last week.

According to Iranian media reports, the IRGC has vowed to take "harsh revenge" for Shadmani's killing.

Shadmani, a key aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, took command just four days after his predecessor, Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, died in another Israeli attack.