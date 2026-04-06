IRGC Intel Chief Seyed Majid Khademi killed in Israeli airstrike

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization, Seyed Majid Khademi was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran, amid ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

According to Iranian News broadcaster Press TV, in a statement on Monday, the IRGC Public Relations Department announced that Brigadier General Seyed Majid Khademi was assassinated in a US-Israeli attack early that morning.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed responsibility for the assassination, stating he was briefed on the strike during an assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, as per Iran’s Press TV.

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Katz also said that "The Revolutionary Guard is shooting at civilians, and we are eliminating their terrorist leaders. Iran's leaders live with a sense of being targeted. We will continue hunting them down one by one," Israel Katz said, according to a report by the Times of India.

"Eliminated: Majid Khademi, the Head of Intelligence of the IRGC. Khadami was one of the most important commanders of the Revolutionary Guards and had accumulated military and security experience over the years," read a statement issued by the IDF.

It mentioned that the Israeli Air Force, under precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, attacked during the night in Tehran and killed Khadami.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) also announced that it eliminated the IRGC's intelligence head, Majid Khotam-Khasini Khademi, in overnight strikes on Tehran. In an X post, the IAF stated, "Guided by precise Military Intelligence, the Air Force struck overnight in Tehran and eliminated Majid Khotam-Khasini Khademi, Head of the Revolutionary Guards' Intelligence Organisation."

According to the IDF, Khadmi was appointed to his position after the assassination of Muhammad Khatami in Operation 'Am Kalavi'. As part of his role, he worked to gather intelligence to form an intelligence picture for the regime's senior echelons during Operation 'Roar of the Harrier'.

"Khademi worked to advance terrorist attacks worldwide and was responsible for monitoring Iranian civilians as part of the regime’s suppression of internal protests. He was a key figure in the campaign; the intelligence he collected was used to promote and execute terrorist operations," the IDF stated.

"Alongside this, Khadami worked to promote terrorist acts against the State of Israel and against Jews around the world and took part in attempts to harm American targets, and was even responsible for monitoring Iranian citizens as part of the suppression of internal protests in Iran," it added.

The Israeli defence ministry mentioned that Khadami's "elimination" constitutes another serious blow to the command and control systems of the Revolutionary Guards, and to its ability to "conduct terrorist activity" against the State of Israel and countries around the world.

Iran’s statement confirming the death of IRGC Intel Chief also paid homage to Khademi for his nearly 50-year defence of the 1979 Islamic Revolution's principles, Iran's establishment, and its territories. It highlighted his key role in intelligence and security, in thwarting foreign enemies' plots to infiltrate and destabilise Iran.

The Isreal-US atrikes on, in its 2nd month has resulted in deat of Iran’s top leaders, including the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, and several others.





(with agencies input)