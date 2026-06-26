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IRGC says transit through Hormuz only possible via routes approved by Tehran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi also addressed the issue in a post on X, saying that safe passage through the waterway could not be guaranteed without coordination with Tehran.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 08:36 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
IRGC says transit through Hormuz only possible via routes approved by Tehran
Image Credit: ANI

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