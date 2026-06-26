/IRGC says transit through Hormuz only possible via routes approved by Tehran

The development comes after the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks as part of the MoU aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia between the US and Iran in Switzerland, with both sides agreeing to establish a High-Level Committee and a roadmap towards a final agreement within 60 days.

According to the joint statement issued by Qatar and Pakistan following the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland's Burgenstock, the parties had agreed to establish a direct communication line during the 60-day negotiation period.