Iranian Navy IRIS Dena tragedy: At the time of the vessel’s sinking on the morning of March 4, the IRIS Dena was located about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka. Not only was this vessel thousands of miles away from the MILAN 2026 exercise, which took place in the Bay of Bengal, but it was also located within international waters. The fact of the matter is that the IRIS Dena’s last known port of call was Hambantota, Sri Lanka, which again removes any notion of Indian control or oversight of the vessel.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the responsibility for monitoring maritime incidents rests with the littoral state within which the incident occurred, provided it is within their Search and Rescue (SAR) zone. In this instance, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo was the primary authority. Sri Lankan authorities undertook rescue actions in accordance with international rules, regulations, and norms, successfully rescuing 32 survivors. India’s "watch" over any foreign vessel ends the moment that ship leaves Indian waters; it does not extend through the high seas until the ship reaches its home port.

A question of timing and sovereignty

The timeline of events highlights the absurdity of attempting to link the Indian Navy to this tragedy. The sea phase of MILAN concluded on February 24. From the afternoon of February 25 onwards, the Indian Navy bore no responsibility, as the IRIS Dena had already departed the Vizag coast. It ceased to be a "guest" of the Indian Navy the moment it cleared the Indian shore.

Crucially, the US-Israel conflict with Iran erupted three days after MILAN concluded, and the subsequent attack on the IRIS Dena occurred a full eight days after the exercise had ended. During these eight days, the IRIS Dena was observed loitering in international waters. Given that India was not a direct party to the conflict, it had neither control nor involvement in the vessel’s subsequent activities. One must ask: was Dena’s decision to remain in the vicinity for nearly eight days part of Iran’s own action/reaction plan against the US Navy?

The geopolitical context

Historically, even during the World Wars, ships were targeted by adversaries regardless of their location or the timing of their last encounter. The US forces, having already hit over 20 ships in the region, could have targeted the vessel anywhere, considering it a belligerent nation. Why, then, is only the IRIS Dena being linked to a host nation? If a ship operating independently in the Red Sea is hit by enemy forces, the vessel is never considered the responsibility of a neighboring nation.

To truly understand the fallacy of the "India is responsible" argument, one must look at the reverse: If the IRIS Dena had launched an attack on US assets during those eight days, would the international community then argue that the Indian naval exercise had effectively become a "launch platform" for Iranian aggression? The answer is a resounding no.

The IRIS Dena was a sovereign vessel making sovereign choices in international waters. To suggest otherwise is to ignore the fundamental laws of the sea and the clear boundaries of international diplomacy.