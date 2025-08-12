Advertisement
Irish President Condemns Attacks On Indian Diaspora, Says 'Deep Sense Of Gatitude'

Irish President Michael D Higgins has condemned the attack on Indian diaspora and said that Indian presence, work and culture have been a source of enrichment and generosity.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 09:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Irish President Michael D Higgins has condemned the rise in attacks against the Indian diaspora in Ireland. On Tuesday, he expressed a "deep sense of gratitude" to the Indian community in Ireland and said Indian presence, work and culture have been a source of enrichment and generosity.

"We are all mindful of the immense contribution this community has made, and continues to make, to so many aspects of Irish life, in medicine, nursing, the caring professions, in cultural life, in business and enterprise, to cite just some. Their presence, their work, their culture, have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life," he said in a released statement as quoted by Hindustan Times.

