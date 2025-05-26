Is A Military Coup Brewing? Bangladesh Army Cracks Down On ‘Potential Unrest’

New Delhi: A wave of indiscriminate arrests and strict actions has been launched by the Bangladesh Army in the grab of “necessary measures” to main law and order in the country. The Army, along with the police, is said to have detained more than 10,000 people throughout the country. At least 2,188 people have been taken into custody in the past one month. The Army is reportedly aggressively patrolling streets nationwide in armoured vehicles and working with security agencies. It has resulted in the sudden surge in the number of detainees.

According to Dhaka Tribune, security forces are spotted patrolling in jeeps and tanks in several areas – including the capital city of Dhaka. Colonel Shafiqul Islam from the Army Headquarters on April 17 admitted that the Army has detained more than 2,000 people by mid-April to mid-May.

This is happening at a time when Bangladesh is witnessing a political turmoil, with speculations surrounding the resignation of interim government head Muhammad Yunus.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR – Bangladesh’s Army’s media wing) said that 258 people have been arrested in a week-long operation from May 15 till last week.

Following the unrest led by massive last July protest, the then Awami League government had deployed the Army and it is active on the ground since then.

An interim government, led by Yunus, was formed in the country after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024. Even after the formation of the government, the Army has been stationed in the streets across the country. It was argued that the presence of the defence force was necessary to maintain law and order.

However, there has been a rising anger recently in several parts of the country. People are accusing the security force of their growing activities. In its defence, Army claims that its presence is necessary to prevent any potential disorder.