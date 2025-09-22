Is A Secret Shift Underway In Kashmir? PoK Will Declare ‘Main Bharat Hoon’ On Its Own, Says Rajnath Singh

Rabat (Morocco): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a bold message on Monday, projecting India’s claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) while emphasising a path free of aggression. Speaking to the Indian community in Morocco, he exuded confidence that the region will return to India naturally, driven by the aspirations of its own people.

“PoK will be ours on its own. Demands have started being made in PoK, you must have heard sloganeering,” he said, according to ANI, highlighting the growing voices from across the border.

The minister harked back to a statement he had made five years ago during an Indian Army program in Jammu and Kashmir. “I had then said that we will not need to attack and capture PoK, it is anyway ours; PoK itself will say, ‘Main bhi Bharat Hoon’. That day will come,” he reiterated, sending ripples of anticipation among those gathered.

Singh’s remarks came against a backdrop of political debate in India. Opposition leaders had recently alleged that the government missed a crucial opportunity to capture PoK during Operation Sindoor on May 7. Despite India’s reported upper hand and the downing of multiple Pakistani jets, the government opted for a ceasefire, a move that sparked controversy.

Beyond the declarations on PoK, Singh’s visit to Morocco marks a historic milestone for India’s defence outreach. During his two-day trip, he inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems’ new manufacturing facility for the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 in Berrechid, the first-ever Indian defence production plant on African soil.

“This facility is not just a factory; it is a statement of India’s growing global defence footprint,” he said, highlighting the strategic importance of the venture.

In addition to the inauguration, he will meet Moroccan Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi for bilateral discussions. The two nations are poised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in defence, encompassing joint training programmes, industrial collaboration and strategic exchanges.

Indian Navy vessels have increasingly called at Casablanca in recent years, and the MoU is expected to solidify these maritime ties further.

Singh’s Morocco visit is historic on multiple fronts, from cementing India-Africa defence partnerships to reaffirming India’s unwavering stance on PoK. His message was clear: India’s claim on PoK is not only political; it is inevitable and it will be realised through the voice of the people themselves.