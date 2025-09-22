Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963008https://zeenews.india.com/world/is-a-secret-kashmir-shift-underway-in-kashmir-pok-will-declare-main-bharat-hoon-on-its-own-says-rajnath-singh-2963008.html
NewsWorld
RAJNATH SINGH

Is A Secret Shift Underway In Kashmir? PoK Will Declare ‘Main Bharat Hoon’ On Its Own, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claims Pakistan-occupied Kashmir could join India voluntarily, citing growing local demands for freedom from current administration, without any military action.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Is A Secret Shift Underway In Kashmir? PoK Will Declare ‘Main Bharat Hoon’ On Its Own, Says Rajnath SinghUnion Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI)

Rabat (Morocco): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a bold message on Monday, projecting India’s claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) while emphasising a path free of aggression. Speaking to the Indian community in Morocco, he exuded confidence that the region will return to India naturally, driven by the aspirations of its own people.

“PoK will be ours on its own. Demands have started being made in PoK, you must have heard sloganeering,” he said, according to ANI, highlighting the growing voices from across the border.

The minister harked back to a statement he had made five years ago during an Indian Army program in Jammu and Kashmir. “I had then said that we will not need to attack and capture PoK, it is anyway ours; PoK itself will say, ‘Main bhi Bharat Hoon’. That day will come,” he reiterated, sending ripples of anticipation among those gathered.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Singh’s remarks came against a backdrop of political debate in India. Opposition leaders had recently alleged that the government missed a crucial opportunity to capture PoK during Operation Sindoor on May 7. Despite India’s reported upper hand and the downing of multiple Pakistani jets, the government opted for a ceasefire, a move that sparked controversy.

Beyond the declarations on PoK, Singh’s visit to Morocco marks a historic milestone for India’s defence outreach. During his two-day trip, he inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems’ new manufacturing facility for the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 in Berrechid, the first-ever Indian defence production plant on African soil.

“This facility is not just a factory; it is a statement of India’s growing global defence footprint,” he said, highlighting the strategic importance of the venture.

In addition to the inauguration, he will meet Moroccan Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi for bilateral discussions. The two nations are poised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in defence, encompassing joint training programmes, industrial collaboration and strategic exchanges.

Indian Navy vessels have increasingly called at Casablanca in recent years, and the MoU is expected to solidify these maritime ties further.

Singh’s Morocco visit is historic on multiple fronts, from cementing India-Africa defence partnerships to reaffirming India’s unwavering stance on PoK. His message was clear: India’s claim on PoK is not only political; it is inevitable and it will be realised through the voice of the people themselves.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh