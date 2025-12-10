Is America Feeling The Heat After Putin’s India Visit? Why Lockheed Martin Is Suddenly Pushing For C-130J Production In India

New Delhi: Just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his visit to India on December 5, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics made a proposal that immediately drew attention in New Delhi’s defence circles. The American manufacturer has offered to work with India to produce the C-130J Super Hercules within the country. This is the first time the United States has been willing to create a full production line for the aircraft beyond its borders.

The company disclosed its plan on December 9, stating that it sees India as the ideal host for its first overseas production hub. The announcement came close on the heels of Putin’s meetings in New Delhi, where Indian and Russian officials discussed about strengthening defence cooperation.

According to a PTI report, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the process of acquiring 80 tactical lift transport aircraft. Lockheed Martin believes the C-130J matches the IAF’s requirements. It said the aircraft has built a strong record as a dependable transport platform across more than 20 countries, including India.

Lockheed Martin Vice President Robert Toth said the IAF’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme gives the company “an opening through which it can grow its capability in India and build a stronger base here”.

IAF Already Operates 12 C-130Js

A senior official from the company said, “We have continued our investment in the C-130J under the MTA programme and are preparing ourselves to build the aircraft in India.”

Toth added, “Of all the opportunities we see across the world, India is the first country where we have committed to setting up a co-production facility outside the United States.”

At present, the IAF operates 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

IAF Wants 80 Transport Aircraft

To participate in the MTA bidding process, the company has partnered with Tata Advanced Systems. Back in 2022, the IAF had issued a Request for Information to identify replacements for its ageing Soviet-era AN-32 and IL-36 fleets.

The air force aims to procure roughly 80 military transport aircraft, and officials believe the project could receive formal approval in the coming weeks.

Other Contenders In The Race

The MTA programme has attracted global interest. Brazil’s Embraer has pitched its KC-390 Millennium, while Airbus Defence and Space is competing with the A-400M.

The C-130J Super Hercules remains one of the most widely used military transport aircraft in the world, serving 28 operators across 23 countries. More than 560 units have been delivered so far.