Is America Playing With Fire? Trump Talks Big On Tomahawk Missiles, But Putin’s Deadly Air-Defense Arsenal Can Annihilate Them All

Tomahawk Missile: Moscow’s air defense capabilities are drawing global attention as discussions heat up over the Tomahawk cruise missile. Russian lawmaker Alexey Zhuravlev recently stated that every Tomahawk missile fired toward Russian territory could be countered by the S-350 system, designed specifically to intercept such threats.

The Tomahawk is an American long-range cruise missile capable of striking targets 2,500 kilometres away. Russia’s network of air defense systems, including the S-400, S-350, Pantsir-S1, S-300 and Tor-M2, is built to destroy both cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as aircraft and drones.

S-350 Vityaz: The Cruise Missile Killer

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The S-350 is Russia’s medium-range surface-to-air missile system, deployed fully in 2025. It is designed to intercept low-flying cruise missiles like the Tomahawk. The system can target up to 16 threats simultaneously, including drones, planes and missiles.

Its radar covers 360 degrees and detects targets up to 400 kilometres. Mobile and truck-mounted, the S-350 can be combat-ready within five minutes, using 9M96E2 missiles that travel at 7,400 km/h with a 24 kg warhead.

S-400 Triumph: Long-Range Shield

The S-400 is Russia’s most advanced long-range missile system, operational since 2007. It can detect stealth aircraft and intercept Tomahawks up to 400 kilometres away.

Capable of engaging 80 targets at once, it uses 40N6 missiles travelling at 17,000 km/h with a 180 kg warhead. The S-400 is fully mobile, ready within 10 minutes and provides a formidable shield over Russian territory.

Pantsir-S1: Short-Range Dual Defense

The Pantsir-S1 combines guns and missiles for short-range defense, effective against low-flying Tomahawks and drones. Operational since 2008, it can target four threats simultaneously.

Its 30 mm cannon fires 5,000 rounds per minute, while the 57E6 missiles add precision strike capabilities. Mobile and quick to deploy, it covers a range of 1.2 to 20 kilometres and altitudes up to 10,000 metres.

S-300PMU2: Old But Powerful

In service since the 1970s, the upgraded S-300intercepts cruise missiles like the Tomahawk at distances up to 200 kilometres. It can engage six targets at once, with missiles weighing 1,800 kg and a 145 kg warhead.

Tor-M2: The Short-Range Hunter

The Tor-M2 is a short-range system designed to take down missiles at close range. Mobile and track-mounted, it can engage four targets simultaneously, reaching speeds of 2,980 km/h and altitudes up to 10 km.

It is capable of easily countering older Tomahawk variants.

Russia’s layered defense system operates in coordination: the S-400 provides long-range coverage, the S-350 handles medium range and Pantsir handles close-range threats.

Zhuravlev’s claim appears credible. However, successful interception depends heavily on deployment strategy. Globally, these systems are considered among the most powerful and sophisticated air defense networks in existence.