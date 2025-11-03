Is America’s Sky Shield Cracking? Leaked Pentagon Report Warns US Air Force Too Weak To Win Next War

US Air Force Fighter Jet Crisis: The United States Air Force, in a startling revelation that has stunned the Capitol Hill, has admitted it does not have enough fighter jets to fight future wars. A classified report to the Congress now made public says the service needs 1,558 combat-ready aircraft (almost 300 more than it currently has) to operate safely.

The report titled ‘Long-Term USAF Fighter Force Structure’ by Acting Secretary Troy Meink is being described by insiders as a “wake-up call” for the Pentagon. The assessment states that the Air Force must “grow to minimise risk” as it attempts to modernise one of the most powerful and overstretched aerial fleets on the earth.

Officials say the shortage leaves the United States vulnerable in a potential multi-front conflict, from the Pacific to Eastern Europe. Without a rapid expansion, they warn, the Air Force could struggle to sustain air superiority in a prolonged war scenario.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Numbers Behind The Warning

Today, the U.S. Air Force operates around 1,271 combat-coded fighters, including 103 aging A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, which are scheduled for retirement by 2026. That number falls far short of the low-risk threshold that planners say is essential for maintaining global readiness.

To reach that target, the US Air Force would need a 24% increase (the largest jump in decades) in its fighter fleet. The report classifies anything below 1,367 fighters as “medium risk”, meaning the United States might only likely achieve mission goals. Below that, commanders enter “high-risk” territory, where mission failure becomes a real possibility.

The Modernisation Maze

The U.S. Air Force is trying to replace aging jets with F-35A Lightning IIs, F-15EX Eagle IIs and the soon-to-arrive B-21 Raider stealth bomber, but the transition is proving far more complex than expected.

Often called the crown jewel of American airpower, the F-35 programme has been slowed by software and production delays. Its crucial Block 4 upgrade, which is meant to enhance sensors, radar and weapon capacity, is behind schedule. The Pentagon has even proposed slashing next year’s F-35 orders by half.

Still, officials say once the upgrade is ready, Lockheed Martin could ramp up deliveries to about 100 aircraft per year, up from the current 130-140 across all variants.

Old Warhorses, New Headaches

While modernisation drags on, the Air Force must keep its legacy fighters alive, a task that grows harder each year. The A-10 Warthog fleet is on its final countdown. The F-15C/D Eagles are also being phased out, leaving the F-15E Strike Eagles to soldier on with upgraded Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-229 engines.

But maintaining older jets has become a financial drain. Spare parts are scarce, depot facilities are overburdened and maintenance costs are eating into the modernisation budget. Adding to the strain is a shortage of trained pilots, worsened by training delays and retention challenges.

Can AI Win The Next War For America?

The Air Force hopes autonomous systems can help close the gap. Under the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme, drones like General Atomics’ YFQ-42A and Anduril’s YFA-44A are being tested as unmanned wingmen for crewed fighters.

These AI-driven aircraft could carry out reconnaissance, electronic warfare or even strike missions alongside manned jets. Planners believe up to 1,000 such drones could eventually join the fleet, easing pressure on human pilots and reducing costs. But officials admit it is still too early to say whether drones can truly replace human pilots in critical missions.

The Air Force’s target of 1,558 combat-ready fighters is a survival threshold. Without enough jets, trained pilots and modern technology, even the world’s most powerful military risks losing its edge.

Officials privately acknowledge that reaching the target will demand sustained funding, industrial ramp-up and breakthroughs in both manned and unmanned aviation.

For now, the message from Washington is unmistakable: America’s Air Force can no longer rely on past dominance. It needs a bigger, faster and smarter fleet to survive the wars of tomorrow.