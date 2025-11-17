Is Asia On Verge Of New War? China Provokes India’s Ally, Sends Warships In Battle Formation

China-Japan Tension: Asia watches with bated breath as another potential conflict looms. This time, the tension is not between India and Pakistan but between China and Japan. Diplomatic friction has reached a peak. Beijing has sent warships near a disputed island. The vessels sailed in combat formation while Japanese forces monitored closely.

The Chinese Coast Guard confirmed the move. “On Sunday, a Chinese Coast Guard ship group conducted a lawful patrol through the waters of the Senkaku Islands,” it said.

The patrol, described as an “enforcement operation”, passed through the contested territory.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The timing of the maneuver is noteworthy. The friction escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a statement in Parliament on November 7, warning that Tokyo could respond militarily to any hypothetical Chinese attack on democratic Taiwan.

China reacted to the statement, saying it expected Takaichi to retract her remarks. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to assert control. Located only 110 km (68.35 miles) from Japanese territory, Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

The Chinese Coast Guard released a statement saying, “The CG Ship 1307 patrolled the waters of the Diaoyu Islands. This lawful patrol was conducted to protect China’s rights and interests.”

Administered by Japan, the disputed islands are called Senkaku by Tokyo and Diaoyu by Beijing. Both sides frequently encounter each other in this area.

Tensions have also been fuelled by alleged incendiary remarks from Chinese diplomats. Following Takaichi’s statement, Beijing’s commercial envoy in Osaka said, “A rotten head sticking out should be cut off.”

Tokyo lodged a formal protest. Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador for the first time in over two years. China’s defense ministry warned that any Japanese intervention would fail.

Warnings to Chinese citizens followed. On Friday, Beijing advised its citizens against travelling to Japan. Tokyo urged “appropriate action” but provided few details. Three Chinese airlines later announced that tickets to Japan could be refunded or changed at no cost.

Military maneuvers near Taiwan have increased. Taiwan’s defense ministry reported on Sunday morning that 30 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval ships had been active near the island in the past 24 hours.

Late Saturday, the ministry said China carried out another “joint combat patrol” to “disturb our airspace and waters”. Taiwan dispatched its own aircraft and ships to monitor the situation.

Taipei says such Chinese patrols twice a month. It describes the operations as part of a continuous campaign of military pressure. The island government insists that only the people of Taiwan have the right to decide their future.