Is Britain on the Path to Islamisation? Sharia Administrator Job Post Sparks Fierce Debate

The current government of the United Kingdom is being accused of leaning toward religious radicalism. While the U.S. is strengthening ties with terror-linked Pakistan, the UK’s new government appears to be bowing down to Sharia law.

This perceived shift has triggered widespread anger among citizens. Many are now questioning Prime Minister Keir Starmer, asking whether the government has surrendered to growing religious extremism.

The public outrage stems from a controversial job advertisement. The ad, which you can currently see on screens, has sparked a major debate: Has Keir Starmer's government compromised with rising radicalism for vote-bank politics? The job post was for the position of a Sharia Law Administrator—yes, you read that right.

Controversial Sharia Law Administrator Job Posting

The position was listed under the UK’s Department for Work and Pensions. The ad was posted by Didsbury Mosque, officially under the Manchester Islamic Centre, a registered charity. The role offered an annual salary of £23,500 (approximately ₹27.21 lakh per year or around ₹2.5 lakh per month).

The advertisement was posted on 24 July, and applications were invited until 23 August.

Given the UK’s status as a liberal democracy, this job posting quickly stirred controversy. Social media users began raising concerns.

Zia Yusuf of the Reform Party wrote on social media: “The UK has only one legal system, and any attempt to change it should be considered illegal.” MP Rupert Lowe asked how the UK government could even allow such a listing. MP James McMurdock posted on X (formerly Twitter): “If Sharia law isn’t enforced in the UK, why is there a need for a Sharia Law Administrator?”

Angry citizens flooded social media with questions directed at the Prime Minister and the government. Some even claimed that “Islamic takeover of Britain is complete” since such job posts were appearing on official government websites.

Facing public outrage and mounting pressure, the advertisement was withdrawn. However, the controversy has sparked a broader debate: Is the liberal UK now under the grip of religious hardliners?

Demographic Shift Behind Growing Radicalism

In 2001, Muslims made up 2.8% of the UK population.

By 2011, it rose to 4.4%.

In 2021, it further increased to 6.5%.

This marks a 143% increase in the Muslim population over two decades.

According to the UK Office for National Statistics, immigration has risen sharply, with a significant portion being Muslim migrants. This has led to population imbalances in several regions and a growing influence of radical elements.

Further concern has been raised by a Pew Research Center analysis. According to Pew:

In countries like Britain, France, Australia, and Uruguay, Christian populations have declined below the 50% mark.

In 2010, Christians were the majority in 124 countries. By 2020, that number had dropped to 120.

This demographic trend is contributing to fears about the dilution of liberal and traditional values in the UK.