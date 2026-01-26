Advertisement
Is Canada turning to India to counter Trump? PM Carney to visit New Delhi as US imposes tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit New Delhi soon, marking a strategic pivot toward India as Ottawa faces mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump's administration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US President Donald Trump, Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AI)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit New Delhi soon, marking a strategic pivot toward India as Ottawa faces mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump's administration.

According to Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik, the visit will likely occur after India tables its Union Budget on February 1, probably in the first week of March. The two countries are expected to sign agreements on uranium, energy, minerals, and artificial intelligence, HT reported.

The visit comes at a time when both countries are facing increased trade pressure from the United States under President Donald Trump’s administration.

