NewsWorldIs China aiding Iran’s offensive against the US with intelligence inputs?
CHINA

Is China aiding Iran’s offensive against the US with intelligence inputs?

China has released clear satellite images and detailed descriptions of all US military bases in the Middle East. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Is China aiding Iran’s offensive against the US with intelligence inputs?Image: X

As offensive between the United States and Iran has risen, a new dimension of modern warfare is drawing attention: commercial satellite intelligence. At the centre of this discussion is MizarVision, a Chinese private geospatial intelligence company whose public imagery has tracked US military assets across the Middle East.

While there is no verified evidence that Iran directly relies on MizarVision’s data for military targeting, the company’s rapid publication of high-resolution imagery has added an informational layer to the conflict — one that blurs the line between open-source intelligence, strategic signaling, and propaganda. The X handle recently shared that 

China has released clear satellite images and detailed descriptions of all US military bases in the Middle East. According to viral claims, Iran used Chinese satellite imagery from firm MizarVision to target US Osprey aircraft and a destroyer at Oman's Duqm port during a March 1, 2026, drone strike. The Iranian drones injured one worker and disrupting US logistics, as retaliation in escalating US-Israel-Iran tensions.

What Is MizarVision?

Founded in March 2021 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, MizarVision (Chinese name often translated as “Entropy-Seeking Technology”) operates as a commercial AI-driven geospatial intelligence firm. The company does not own or operate satellites. Instead, it purchases commercially available high-resolution imagery — often from Western and possibly Chinese providers — and applies proprietary artificial intelligence tools to analyze it.

Experts note that much of the imagery circulated by the company likely originates from non-Chinese commercial satellite providers rather than classified Chinese military satellites. However, the speed and strategic timing of its releases have drawn scrutiny from Western analysts.

Information Warfare in the Open

Modern conflict increasingly includes an open-source intelligence battlefield. By publicly identifying aircraft positions, naval deployments, and post-strike damage assessments, MizarVision contributes to a real-time transparency environment.

Some analysts argue that even without direct coordination, publicly highlighting U.S. assets may indirectly benefit adversaries by reinforcing messaging about American exposure in the region.

Commercial Satellites

The rise of commercial satellites illustrates a structural shift in global security dynamics. Commercial satellite imagery — once limited and expensive — is now widely accessible and increasingly enhanced by AI-driven analysis. This democratisation of intelligence means:

Military movements are harder to conceal

Private firms can influence strategic narratives

Governments face fewer information monopolies

The Bigger Picture

Whether or not Iran directly uses Chinese commercial satellite analysis, the informational ecosystem surrounding the conflict is changing. Open-source intelligence, amplified on social platforms, can shape narratives, influence perceptions of strength or vulnerability, and complicate military planning.

Zee News

