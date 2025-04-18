Is China Supplying Weapons To Russia Amid War With Ukraine? Beijing Clarifies

China on Friday reaffirmed its stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and emphasised that it has consistently called for a ceasefire and peace talks. Rejecting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent remarks accusing Beijing of supplying weapons and gunpowder to Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it "firmly opposes groundless accusations and political manipulation."

When asked about Zelenskyy's recent allegations that China was supplying weapons and gunpowder to Russia and claims that China was also producing weapons on Russian territory, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian in a press briefing said, "China's position on the Ukraine issue remains consistent and clear. We have actively worked towards a ceasefire and promoting peace talks. We have never provided lethal weapons to any party to the conflict and strictly controlled the export of dual-use articles."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry further pointed out that Ukraine itself has acknowledged the significant role of Western countries, particularly the US, in supplying military components to Russia. "Ukraine knows that clearly and has said publicly that most of Russia's imported military components came from the US and other Western countries. China firmly opposes groundless accusations and political manipulation," Lin Jian further stated.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had alleged that Chinese citizens are actively participating in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling their involvement "systematic Russian efforts".

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "We continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the involvement of Chinese citizens in the Russian occupation forces. The Security Service of Ukraine is carrying out the necessary procedural actions with the PoWs recently captured in the Donetsk region. At the same time, all information is being examined regarding the involvement of other such individuals in Russia's actions against Ukraine."

"It is crystal clear that these are not isolated cases, but rather systematic Russian efforts, in particular on the territory and within the jurisdiction of China, to recruit citizens of that country for the war. Everything necessary must be done to ensure that Russia has no such and similar opportunities to prolong and expand the war," the post added.

