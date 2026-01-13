Is Countdown On? Trump’s Military Strike Signals Put Iran And The World On The Edge

US President Donald Trump has signaled the possibility of military action against Iran, as Washington sharply reacts to Tehran’s crackdown on protesters.

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump addressed Iranian protesters directly, urging them to continue their demonstrations and claiming that "help is coming." He appealed to protesters to take control of institutions and announced the cancellation of all meetings with Iran. Trump also warned that those responsible for killing protesters would "pay a heavy price," a statement widely seen as a strong indication of potential action against Iran.

For the past 15 days, Trump has repeatedly warned Iran, stating early on that any harsh treatment of protesters would invite retaliation. As Iranian authorities intensify their response, global attention has turned to Trump’s next move.

Tonight is considered a crucial decision point in the United States regarding Iran. Trump has convened a high-level meeting of senior officials to discuss the next steps. The meeting is expected to include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kane.

The discussion could focus on possible courses of action against Iran, signaling that the administration may be preparing concrete measures in response to the Iranian government’s actions.

Even ahead of this meeting, several moves have suggested a potential escalation. The US has reportedly again referenced the possibility of airstrikes.

One of the strongest signals has come from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest and most significant US military base in the Middle East. In recent days, activity by US combat aircraft at the base has increased. Located just 200 to 300 kilometers from Iran’s border and hosting more than 10,000 US troops, the heightened movement is being viewed as a direct warning to Tehran.

At the same time, the United States has advised its citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately. Although fewer than 100 US citizens are believed to be in Iran due to decades of strained relations, many dual nationals remain there. US advisories have warned that these individuals could be at risk.

Other countries are also taking precautions. France has recalled all but essential staff from its embassy in Tehran, while Australia and Sweden have urged their citizens to return home. Israel has begun its own preparations, with the Israeli Health Ministry issuing emergency readiness guidelines for hospitals amid fears that Iran could retaliate against Israel if the US launches an attack. Several Middle Eastern countries have activated emergency measures, including Bahrain, which has tested warning sirens under its national emergency plan. Oman, Qatar, and the UAE have also held emergency meetings.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reportedly spoken with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, with Oman said to be acting as a mediator. However, reports suggest Iran is not prepared to back down from its position.