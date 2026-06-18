/Is Donald Trump's Iran deal about to cost Netanyahu everything? Explained

US President Donald Trump's push for a wider settlement with Iran has left Benjamin Netanyahu in an awkward spot, with the Israeli leader still insisting his country's military campaign against Tehran and its regional allies is far from finished. While the White House appears determined to cool tensions and steer the region towards a lasting agreement, Netanyahu has dug in, arguing Israel's operations must continue. The result is a widening rift between two governments that have long presented a united front.
Even as Trump pressed all sides to scale back hostilities amid talks on a regional truce, Israeli forces have kept up their campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Iran-backed group that has remained a flashpoint throughout the conflict.
The ongoing strikes have laid bare the bind Netanyahu finds himself in, torn between satisfying an American administration eager for de-escalation and a domestic political base demanding Israel keep its foot on the gas against Tehran's proxies.
Speaking to reporters in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Netanyahu stood firmly behind the offensive, calling it one of the most consequential military efforts in Israel's history.
"We neutralised their nuclear scientists, decapitated the leaders of the terror regime, crushed the nuclear facilities, destroyed missiles, and destroyed the overwhelming majority of factories producing missiles. We saved the State of Israel from annihilation," he said.
His comments followed news that Washington and Tehran had reached a preliminary truce, a development that hasn't softened Netanyahu's stance. He made clear he sees the campaign's gains as too significant to walk back now.
The timing couldn't be trickier for Netanyahu, with Israel due to head to the polls before the end of October 2026. Adding to his troubles is a corruption trial still playing out in Tel Aviv, a case that continues to shadow his leadership, according to the BBC.
Opposition figure Yair Lapid used a Knesset address to needle the prime minister over his predicament, framing it as a choice between two unappealing paths.
He put it bluntly: Netanyahu was stuck between "either a direct and destructive confrontation with our greatest ally, or a submissive surrender of Israeli interests".
Criticism isn't confined to the opposition benches. Several of Netanyahu's own coalition partners, particularly figures on the right, have spoken out against any deal that might curb Israel's military options going forward.
Iran, for its part, has demanded that any ceasefire cover "military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon", a condition that has unsettled hardliners within the Israeli government.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made his objections public, posting on social media: "Trump's agreement does not bind us. We are not parties to this agreement, which does not ensure our security."
With Trump determined to chart a diplomatic course and Netanyahu squeezed from nearly every direction, the Israeli leader now has a delicate balancing act ahead: safeguarding his own political standing while working out just how far Israel's military campaign should go.
Let me know if you'd like this trimmed down, expanded with the more recent Trump-Netanyahu friction reported this week (the "expletive-laden" phone call, Trump's comments on Israel's handling of the Lebanon front), or formatted as a downloadable document.
(With agencies' inputs)
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