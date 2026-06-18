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Is Donald Trump's Iran deal about to cost Netanyahu everything? Explained

Even as Trump pressed all sides to scale back hostilities amid talks on a regional truce, Israeli forces have kept up their campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Iran-backed group that has remained a flashpoint throughout the conflict.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 07:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 07:25 AM IST
Is Donald Trump's Iran deal about to cost Netanyahu everything? Explained
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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