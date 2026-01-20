Is Europe Preparing For War Over Greenland? Eight NATO Allies Deploy Forces As Trump Threatens Military Action

Several European nations have deployed military personnel to Greenland amid escalating threats from US President Donald Trump to seize control of the Danish territory, with France sending the largest contingent of 15 troops.

This development comes as the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced that US and Canadian aircraft will arrive at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland.

European Troop Deployments

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to reports, the following European nations have sent military personnel to Greenland:

- France: 15 personnel (largest deployment)

- Germany: 13 reconnaissance team members on "exploration mission"

- Sweden: 3 officers

- Norway: 2 military personnel

- Finland: 2 military liaison officers

- Netherlands: 1 naval official

- United Kingdom: 1 military personnel

Germany's defense ministry confirmed its personnel were sent for "an exploration mission," according to CNN reports.

North American Aerospace Defense Command Deployment

Adding to tensions, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced that US and Canadian aircraft will arrive at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland for what it described as "long-planned NORAD activities."

"This activity has been coordinated with the Kingdom of Denmark, and all supporting forces operate with the requisite diplomatic clearances. The Government of Greenland is also informed of planned activities," NORAD stated in a post on X.

However, the timing of the announcement, amid Trump's threats and European counter-deployments, has raised questions about whether routine military exercises could become flashpoints for confrontation.

European Response

The European Union has vehemently opposed Trump's demands. In response, Trump imposed 10% tariffs on multiple European nations, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland and threatened to raise them to 25% if they do not meet his demands for control over Greenland.

In a joint statement, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland called the tariffs "extremely wrong," warning they could benefit China and Russia by fracturing Western unity.

Trump's Greenland Push

Donald Trump first publicly demanded the US acquisition of Greenland in August 2019 during his initial presidency. After his 2024 reelection, Trump renewed the push in late 2025, escalating to threats of tariffs and military coercion by January 2026.

Trump has claimed that if the US doesn't own or control Greenland, "Russia and China will take it or dominate it." In a recent interview, Trump stated that only his personal decision or restraint, not international law, stops him from taking Greenland.

Strategic Importance

Trump has justified his demands by citing increased Russian and Chinese Arctic activities, including naval patrols and resource claims, as melting ice opens new shipping lanes.

Greenland holds vast mineral wealth, including rare earth elements critical for green technology. China currently dominates 90% of global rare earth supply, adding urgency to Trump's push for control.

Existing US Presence

According to a 1951 defense agreement, the United States already has access to Greenland via Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base), a key facility for missile warning and space surveillance. However, US military presence has decreased from thousands of personnel in the 1960s to a few hundred today.