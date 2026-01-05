America's military action in Venezuela has sparked fears in many places, including Denmark, Cuba and Colombia. Reacting to US President Donald Trump's threat against Greenland, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen has told Washington to stop issuing threats. Frederiksen said that America's constant talk about the need to take over Greenland makes 'absolutely no sense' and added that the US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom.

Frederiksen's remarks come after Katie Miller - the wife of one of Trump's aides, Stephen Miller - tweeted a map of Greenland in the colours of the American flag alongside the word 'SOON'.

"I have to say this very clearly to the United States: it is absolutely absurd to say that the United States should take control of Greenland…It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the need for the United States to take over Greenland…The US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom...I would therefore strongly urge the United States to stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people who have very clearly said that they are not for sale," Frederiksen said.

Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that acquiring the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland would advance American national security interests, citing its strategic position in the Arctic region. In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen firmly rejected the idea, stating that the United States has no legal authority to claim sovereignty over any part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Greenland, home to roughly 57,000 residents, has enjoyed a high degree of self-rule since 1979, although Denmark continues to oversee its defence and foreign affairs. The territory is also known for its vast reserves of critical minerals that are increasingly important for advanced technologies.

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, condemned a social media post by Katie Miller that appeared to suggest future US control of the island, calling it “disrespectful.” Writing on X, Nielsen emphasized that international relationships must be grounded in respect and adherence to international law rather than symbolic acts that ignore Greenland’s political status. He added that there was no cause for alarm, stressing that Greenland is not for sale and that its future cannot be dictated by social media speculation.

Denmark’s ambassador to Washington, Jesper Møller Sørensen, also weighed in, stating that Denmark expects its territorial sovereignty to be fully respected.

Despite this pushback, Trump reiterated his stance while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, asserting that Greenland is vital to US security and claiming Denmark is incapable of adequately protecting it. In earlier remarks following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, Trump again emphasized Greenland’s strategic importance, pointing to nearby Russian and Chinese activity as justification for US involvement.

The controversy intensified after Katie Miller, the wife of Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, shared an image of Greenland overlaid with the US flag and captioned it “SOON.” The post fueled speculation about renewed American ambitions regarding the territory. Stephen Miller, widely regarded as a key architect of Trump’s policy agenda, has not commented publicly on the matter.

Since beginning his presidency in 2025, Trump has consistently portrayed Greenland as crucial to American national security. In December of that year, he appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, with Landry openly stating that his mission was to explore pathways for bringing the territory under US control. Trump had first floated the idea in 2019, when he described the potential acquisition of Greenland as a “strategic real estate deal.”