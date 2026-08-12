/Is Imran Khan alive? Adiala Jail isolation ignites death rumours, PTI protests, and US pressure

Unverified claims circulating on social media—triggered by comments from US-based Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan citing three unnamed GHQ sources—suggested the jailed leader might have died in custody. However, no official sources or family members have confirmed these reports. The rumors stems primarily from months of restricted legal and family visits, which have fueled intense public speculation across Pakistan.
Following the prolonged ban on access, PTI party has initiated a mass resistance campaign against the government in the country.
Mass mobilisation: The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi said that more than two million supporters would join in marches towards Islamabad on September 27.
Timeline of escalation: PTI has promised to begin the sit-in outside the Supreme Court and Adiala Jail in case medical access and legal consultation continue to be denied.
Threat of protests: PTI has warned that the dissatisfaction of the youth towards the Field Marshal Asim Munir's government can result in the outbreak of uncontrollable civil unrest.
Pressure from the international community against Islamabad is intensifying amid unrest within the country. 13 US legislators recently demanded Secretary of State Marco Rubio to act immediately in regard to the human rights abuse by Pakistani officials.
The letter refers to UN Special Rapporteurs' reports about solitary confinement – 23 hours a day – and the lack of adequate medical care of Khan, who lost his sight on one eye. The letter also appeals for an independent health examination of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi.
Khan was arrested on August 5, 2023, and is currently undergoing a 14-year prison sentence related to the Al-Qadir Trust corruption charges, along with numerous other cases, which have not yet been decided due to anti-military riots on May 9.
The conflict results from the long-standing confrontation between Pakistan's civilian government and its military regime. Since his resignation from the Prime Minister position in February 2022 through a no-confidence vote, Khan has been opposing Army Chief Asim Munir.
While rumours regarding Khan's death remain unsubstantiated, the total denial of access and mounting foreign scrutiny have turned Adiala Jail into the epicenter of Pakistan's political crisis.
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