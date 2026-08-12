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Is Imran Khan alive? Adiala Jail isolation ignites death rumours, PTI protests, and US pressure

As PTI leaders prepare a mass long march to Islamabad and US lawmakers raise solitary confinement concerns, official confirmation confirms Khan remains incarcerated amid high security.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 03:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Is Imran Khan alive? Adiala Jail isolation ignites death rumours, PTI protests, and US pressure
Image Credit: Unverified claims regarding former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's health inside Adiala Jail.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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