Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977379https://zeenews.india.com/world/is-india-bowing-to-trump-us-oil-imports-soar-to-highest-level-since-2022-2977379.html
NewsWorld
INDIA US OIL TRADE

Is India Bowing To Trump? US Oil Imports Soar To Highest Level Since 2022

India relies heavily on imported crude oil. Russia remains its largest supplier. But October saw a noticeable rise in oil shipments coming from the United States, at a time when Washington continues to urge India to reduce Russian purchases.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 02:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Is India Bowing To Trump? US Oil Imports Soar To Highest Level Since 2022Representative image (Reuters)

New Delhi: India has increased the quantity of crude oil it buys from the United States. The rise in October has turned out to be the highest since 2022. Experts believe the change reflects the pricing dynamics that Indian refiners saw in the market. American oil appeared cheaper and more attractive. Russia continues to supply the highest volume of crude oil to India.

India meets most of its energy demand through imports, as the country brings in almost 86 percent of the crude oil it uses. Russian supplies emerged as a key source after the conflict in Ukraine pushed prices and global uncertainty higher. The pattern of purchases from Russia remains strong. The United States has urged India to scale down its oil dealings with Moscow and has imposed a 25 percent tariff on Russian crude that reaches India after refining.

A report by the Times of India, based on data from global shipping analytics firm Kpler, shows that India’s crude imports from the United States climbed to nearly 540,000 barrels per day in October. Industry estimates indicate the figure may reach around 575,000 barrels per day by month-end. Initial export data from the United States points to a possible range of 400,000 to 450,000 barrels per day in November. The yearly average until now has stood close to 300,000 barrels per day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sumit Ritolia, an analyst at Kpler, explains that the rise is driven mainly by market dynamics. A wider price gap between Brent and WTI crude made American supplies more attractive to Indian refiners. Softer demand from China also freed up additional volumes for export.

He says that crude shipments from the United States take around 45 to 55 days to reach India. Most cargoes now arriving were booked before Washington imposed fresh sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, two major exporters of Russian crude.

Ritolia cautions that the surge may not last. US crude takes significantly longer to reach India, which drives up shipping and freight costs. The nature of WTI crude also imposes limits, since not all Indian refineries are equipped to process it in large volumes.

But even within those constraints, America’s expanding role in India’s oil basket carries strategic weight. The two nations are pursuing a broader economic cooperation plan that targets 500 billion dollars in bilateral trade by 2030. The United States is already India’s largest export market, and New Delhi currently enjoys a trade surplus in the relationship.

For now, India continues to chase the most competitive deals in the global energy bazaar. The pickup in US crude arrivals in October highlights how pricing and logistics ultimately guide refinery decisions.

Russia still dominates the field, but Washington has carved out more room. How that balance shifts next will depend on the global price dance and the barrels available in the months ahead.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Winter Gloves
Gloves to Keep You Warm, Fit & Fabulous!
jewellery organiser
Organise in Style: 4 Everyday Storage Picks Your Home Needs Now
russia ukraine war
Putin Refuses To End Ukraine War; Will Trump Make Most Dangerous Move Ever?
Men's fashion
Stylish & Warm: Best Men’s Hoodies and Sweatshirts for Effortless Winter Style
Mini skirt
Mini Skirts Every Fashion Lover Need Right Now!
caps trend
Stay Stylish & Sun-Protected: 4 Must-Have Caps to Elevate Your Look in 2025!
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Army Faces Rising Threats From TTP And Baloch Separatists | DNA
Traditional Jewellery
Elegant Sparkle: Best Traditional Necklace Sets for Women to Shine This Season
Biker Jacket
Biker Jackets Every Man Should Own This Season
India US trade
India-US Trade – A New Mood In Washington And A Fresh Puzzle For New Delhi