Is India Vulnerable? China Unveils Futuristic Naval Digital ‘Great Wall’ Inspired By Israel – Everything You Need To Know

Beijing: China is developing a new laser defense system to protect its warships from swarms of enemy drones. This advanced system will integrate laser weapons, electronic warfare systems and hypersonic missiles. Different components of these weapons were showcased during a recent military parade.

Visibly inspired by Israel, Beijing has announced a powerful electromagnetic laser weapon that is designed to shield naval vessels from thousands of low-cost drone attacks. Chinese authorities describe it as a “Digital Great Wall” for the modern age. The system will operate as a counter-swarm platform for Chinese naval ships, linking satellites, AI-driven sensors and new weapons into a single network.

The parade revealed hypersonic missiles, laser beams and microwave weapons that aim to detect and destroy enemy drone fleets before they reach their targets.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why China Builds The Digital ‘Great Wall’

According to the South China Morning Post, Professor Guo Chuanfu and his team at the Dalian Naval Academy outlined how adversaries could deploy large numbers of AI-equipped drones costing just a few thousand dollars each.

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Command Control and Simulation, titled ‘Building Naval Counter-Swarm Systems: A Framework for Future Warfare’, their research warned that swarm drones could overwhelm conventional warship defenses through sheer numbers.

Weapons Showcased In Military Parade

The countermeasures suggested by Guo and his team were mirrored in the September 3 military parade, where China displayed multiple anti-drone systems. These include high-energy microwave weapons, LY-1 laser systems and CJ-1000 hypersonic cruise missiles capable of targeting cargo aircraft carrying drones thousands of kilometres away.

Analysts believe Beijing has already incorporated these ideas into its naval strategy before making them public.

Rising Tensions For India

China has steadily increased its naval presence in the Indian Ocean region, expanding its influence through ports in Gwadar (Pakistan), Hambantota (Sri Lanka), Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar). All these projects were funded by China.

In addition, it maintains a naval base in Djibouti, where warships are permanently stationed near major global maritime routes. This positioning could threaten India’s energy supply routes and strategic interests in the region.

The development of the Digital Great Wall represents a significant leap in China’s naval capabilities. It combines advanced surveillance, AI systems and next-generation weapons into a single platform.

For India, the expanding Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean adds pressure on its security calculus, making regional tensions more complex than ever.