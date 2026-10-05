/Is Iran getting closer to its first nuke? Tehran mulls NPT exit, vows to keep enriching uranium

Tehran: Iran’s parliament is preparing to consider a possible withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons or Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). MP Alireza Salimi said on Sunday (October 4) that the issue is now on the parliamentary agenda.
Salimi, who is also a member of the parliament’s board, said lawmakers would examine the proposal. He also made clear that Tehran has no plan to give up uranium enrichment. Iran has a law allowing enrichment to 60%, and Salimi said Parliament would not set that law aside.
“The withdrawal from the NPT is on the table of parliament and will be examined,” he said. On enrichment, he added, “We will not give up enrichment.”
The comments were made at a crucial point in the standoff over Iran’s nuclear programme. Tehran is still an NPT member. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran would continue to follow its treaty obligations for as long as it stays in the agreement. He said the possibility of withdrawal is being seriously considered by Iranian political and expert circles.
Leaving the NPT would not automatically mean that Iran had decided to build a nuclear weapon. Article X of the agreement gives a member state the right to withdraw if it decides that extraordinary events have threatened its supreme interests. The country must give three months’ notice to the other parties and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
The move would still carry major diplomatic consequences. Iran joined the treaty in 1970 and has been under international safeguards for its nuclear activities. Any formal withdrawal would therefore become a major issue for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations.
Iran’s 60% enrichment level is a major part of the dispute. Uranium enriched to 60% is well above the level normally required for civilian nuclear power. It is also below the roughly 90% level generally associated with weapons-grade uranium. Reuters reported last month that Tehran had rejected US demands to halt enrichment and send enriched uranium out of the country.
The Islamic Republic has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons and says its nuclear programme has peaceful purposes.
There is also a separate proposal on the table involving Russia. Baghaei said Tehran is considering a Russian offer to take custody of Iran’s uranium enriched to 60%.
He said Iran would make its decision based on its national interests. He added that Tehran regularly consults Moscow on nuclear issues and coordinates with Russia and China when new developments arise.
The issue has become part of ongoing indirect contacts between Iran and the United States. Tehran is reviewing Washington’s response to a seven-day proposal put forward by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the United Nations.
Iran has said the proposal is aimed at resolving the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported that Tehran has offered to reopen the strategic waterway within seven days if the conditions set out in a June interim agreement are fulfilled.
Iranian officials have also said the nuclear programme is not being offered as a concession in return for reopening the strait.
The nuclear dispute is taking place along with a major military confrontation. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28. The confrontation has since spread into a regional standoff involving Hormuz, one of the world's most important routes for oil and gas shipments.
Iran has said the strait will not reopen until its conditions are met. Tehran has demanded steps that include changes to the US naval blockade and sanctions-related measures.
Washington is also increasing its military presence in the region. The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States is sending a third aircraft carrier strike group and additional Marine Corps forces to the Middle East. The deployment could add around 9,000 to 10,000 troops, with the forces expected to arrive by the end of November.
The US deployment has increased the military stakes in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.
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