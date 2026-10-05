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Is Iran getting closer to its first nuke? Tehran mulls NPT exit, vows to keep enriching uranium

It is happening at a time when nuclear talks with Washington are taking place along with the ongoing standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 08:59 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 08:59 AM IST
Is Iran getting closer to its first nuke? Tehran mulls NPT exit, vows to keep enriching uranium
Image Credit: Representative image. (ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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