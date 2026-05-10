Is Iran running out of oil storage? Satellite images of massive spill spark fresh questions

A large oil slick has been detected in the Persian Gulf near Kharg Island, Iran's primary crude export terminal, raising concerns about the strain on the country's oil infrastructure amid an ongoing United States naval blockade and stalled diplomatic efforts.

Satellite imagery raises concern

The question around Iran's oil storage facilities overwhelmed and no place to store surplus oil arises with recent Satellite imagery from European Space Agency Copernicus sensors and analysis by firms like Orbital EOS, which revealed a grey-and-white slick spreading off the western coast of Kharg Island as of May 6-8, 2026.

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The spill expanded to over 20 square miles, which is around 52 square kilometers, with estimates suggesting thousands of barrels released, though figures vary, and some reports note the slick beginning to shrink, according to a report by the New York Times.

No active ongoing spills were immediately confirmed, and the precise cause, whether a leak from storage tanks, pipelines, or loading operations, remains unclear. Iranian state media has stayed silent, and officials have not publicly commented.

The incident grows speculation as Kharg Island, which handles roughly 90% of Iran's crude exports, faces extreme operational pressures from export disruptions.

Also Read: US-Iran nearing 14-point memorandum to end war: Reports

Iran's storage crisis amid US blockade

The oil spill highlights broader challenges to Iran's oil sector. A US-imposed naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is effectively in place since mid-April following earlier escalations and a fragile ceasefire.

The blockade has severely restricted tanker movements, causing crude to back up, pushing onshore storage toward capacity limits.

Analyses indicate Iran's total onshore storage, which is around 86 million barrels, is filling rapidly, with Kharg facilities particularly strained.

In response, Iran has cut production by approximately 400,000 barrels per day, reactivated aging or derelict tankers for floating storage, such as the nearly 30-year-old Nasha, and explored improvised onshore solutions like disused tanks and rail shipments.

Experts estimate only 12-22 days of effective storage remained at current rates in late April, though some assessments suggest a bit more buffer from other facilities.

These measures aim to prevent forced well shut-ins, which could cause long-term damage to reservoirs and aging infrastructure.

The US-imposed blockade, part of efforts to pressure Iran economically, has reduced exports significantly while global attention focuses on the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: Did Trump launch economic warfare on Iran wrapped in a ceasefire extension?

Stalled US-Iran negotiations

U.S.-Iran negotiations continue through mediators, with potential momentum reported toward a framework agreement.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the United States and Iran could resume negotiations as early as next week in Islamabad.



The report said both sides are working through mediators on a one-page,14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) intended to establish the framework for a month-long negotiating process aimed at ending the conflict.

A ceasefire brokered earlier holds insubstantial, but core issues—including reopening the Strait, sanctions relief, and nuclear concerns persist.

Recent developments include pauses in certain operations to facilitate talks, though the blockade remains in effect.

The drifting oil slick raises environmental worries, potentially affecting Saudi and other regional waters.

Meanwhile, Kharg Island's critical role in Iran's economy makes any infrastructure failure highly consequential.

With the mounting pressure, the spill serves as a visible symptom of underlying vulnerabilities in Iran's export-dependent energy system under sustained geopolitical strain.

(with agencies' input)

