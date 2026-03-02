Is Iran’s interim Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Arafi assassinated after succeeding Khamenei?

Amid escalating turmoil in the Middle East, reports are circulating that Iran’s interim Supreme Leader Alireza Arafi may have been killed in an airstrike just hours after assuming office. Social media posts and some Israeli outlets have claimed that Arafi was struck during attacks on Tehran, though Iranian state media and major international agencies have yet to verify these reports.

If confirmed, Arafi’s death would deepen Iran’s leadership crisis following the sudden killing of longtime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes over the weekend.

Arafi assumes interim leadership

Following Khamenei’s death, Tehran invoked Article 111 of its Constitution, creating a temporary three-member leadership council to oversee the Supreme Leader’s duties. Arafi, serving as the Guardian Council’s jurist representative, joined the council alongside Iran’s president and chief justice. He is widely regarded as the dominant religious authority within the interim body, which will govern until a permanent successor is appointed.

Background on Alireza Arafi

Born in 1959 in Meybod, Yazd province, Arafi is a senior Shia cleric with deep roots in Iran’s religious hierarchy. He studied in Qom under prominent scholars and has achieved the rank of mujtahid, granting him the authority to issue independent Islamic legal rulings. His rise within Iran’s clerical establishment has made him a key figure in the nation’s governance, especially during transitional periods.

Stakes and speculation

The unverified reports of Arafi’s death have sparked concern across the region and beyond, highlighting the fragility of Iran’s current leadership structure. The interim council, tasked with maintaining stability, now faces heightened scrutiny amid continued military threats and internal uncertainty.