Is Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Dead? Conflicting claims, silence from Tehran add to uncertainty

New Delhi/Tehran: Unconfirmed reports claiming that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes have drawn global attention, with no official confirmation so far from Tehran.

Citing unnamed “senior” Israeli officials, news agency Reuters reported that Khamenei had been killed. The report came soon after large-scale military operations targeted Iranian leadership and military sites. The strikes became one of the most dramatic moments in the region’s escalating conflict.

Iranian authorities have not confirmed the reports. Officials linked to the supreme leader’s office rejected the claims and described them as part of psychological pressure against the country. Iranian state media reported that the head of public relations at the supreme leader’s office accused Iran’s enemies of conducting “mental warfare” following the Israeli reports about Khamenei’s alleged death.

Al Jazeera reported from Tehran that there had been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding Khamenei’s fate. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that “as far as I know”, Iran’s supreme leader, along with other senior officials, are in good health.

Supporting Iran’s position that its leadership was still in control, Iran’s semi-official news agencies Tasnim and Mehr reported that Khamenei was “steadfast and firm in commanding the field”.

Israeli military claims senior Iranian leaders killed

As uncertainty surrounded Khamenei, Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin delivered a televised address claiming that Israel had eliminated several high-ranking Iranian officials during the strikes.

According to him, those killed included Ali Shamkhani, former secretary of Iran’s National Security Council and a close adviser to Khamenei. Shamkhani had previously survived a June 2025 Israeli strike on his home in Tehran.

He also claimed that Mohammad Pakpour, a commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh were killed. He said Israeli warplanes struck multiple locations across Iran, focusing heavily on missile launcher sites.

Defrin declined to specify how long Israeli military operations would continue when questioned by reporters.

Trump claims massive losses in Iran’s top leadership

US President Donald Trump added to speculation surrounding Iran’s leadership during interviews with the American media. Speaking to ABC News, he said Washington believed “a lot” of Iran’s leadership had been killed during the joint strikes.

When asked directly whether senior Iranian leaders were among the casualties, he replied, “A lot of it is, yeah. But we don’t know all, but a lot of it is. Was a very powerful strike.”

He added that operations would continue “as long as we wanted to”.

Trump later addressed the specific reports regarding Khamenei during the interview, offering his strongest endorsement of the claims so far. “We feel that that is a correct story,” he said.

He further stated that “most” of Iran’s senior leadership is “gone”. “Yeah people that make all the decisions, most of them are gone,” he said.

Regional skies fill with explosions

As speculation over Khamenei’s fate intensified, military activity continued across the Gulf region. Explosions were heard repeatedly over Doha, with journalists on the ground reporting that the latest wave was the loudest heard throughout the day. Visible interceptions lit up the skies above Qatar’s capital.

More than a dozen explosions were reported, with observers estimating between 15 and 20 separate blasts as air defence systems responded to incoming threats.

In Bahrain, the US embassy issued a security warning stating that “there are confirmed reports of high-rise buildings in Bahrain being struck by Iranian armed drones.”

“The US government has determined the broader Juffair area, and high-rise buildings in Bahrain, are not safe for US personnel”, the embassy said, referring to a major district in Manama.

“The US embassy is aware of unconfirmed social media reports of US citizens in Bahrain being targeted by Iran and its proxies,” the statement added.

“We encourage everyone to practice personal security awareness, be aware of their surroundings and avoid large groups and demonstrations,” the statement said.

Israeli media reported continued Iranian retaliation. Channel 12 said a loud explosion was heard in central Israel following a missile barrage. Local newspaper Israel Hayom reported that a missile fell in Tel Aviv, where sirens sounded across the city as residents rushed to shelters.

A leader at the centre of regional power

Ali Khamenei, 86, has served as Iran’s supreme leader since 1989 following the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The position grants ultimate authority over Iran’s military, judiciary and government, making the supreme leader the most powerful personality in the Islamic Republic.

During his decades in power, Khamenei oversaw Iran’s expansion of regional influence through allied groups across the Middle East and maintained a confrontational stance toward the United States and Israel. His leadership influenced Iran’s nuclear negotiations, domestic political direction and responses to repeated protests at home.

Claims, denials and unanswered questions

Israeli officials have suggested that strikes targeted locations connected to Khamenei, including his compound in Tehran, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying there were “many signs” that the Iranian leader was no longer alive.

Iranian authorities continue to deny those assertions and insist that the supreme leader is alive.

With no visual confirmation, no official announcement from Tehran and competing claims from multiple sides, the fate of Iran’s most powerful person is one of the most consequential unanswered questions of the growing conflict.

For now, the reports of Khamenei’s death stand as claims supported by Israeli officials and echoed by international media, while Iran maintains that its supreme leader is alive and directing the country during one of the most dangerous moments in its modern history.