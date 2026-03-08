Is Iran's new leader already chosen? Assembly hints at successor 'hated by the enemy' after secret vote

Iran's Assembly of Experts has indicated that it has already settled on the country's next supreme leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, though the name of the chosen candidate has not yet been publicly revealed.

Members of the powerful clerical body said on Sunday that a majority consensus had been reached during deliberations over Khamenei's successor. The Assembly of Experts is constitutionally responsible for selecting and overseeing the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader.

Mohsen Heydari, a member of the assembly representing Khuzestan province, said the group had identified the "most suitable candidate" after internal discussions and voting. According to comments reported by Iran's ISNA news agency, the decision was backed by a majority of members.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Another assembly member, Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri, also confirmed that the body had reached what he described as a firm majority view on the leadership question. However, he noted that procedural matters still need to be resolved before the official announcement of the successor.

The assembly's secretariat is expected to formally disclose the name once those issues are addressed.

Selection amid conflict

The leadership transition comes at a time of severe regional tension, with Iran engaged in a widening conflict involving the United States and Israel. The ongoing war has complicated the selection process, with reports indicating that some assembly deliberations had to take place online because in-person meetings were not feasible.

Israeli officials have issued stark warnings about the succession process. The Israeli military reportedly stated on social media that it would target any individual chosen as Iran's new supreme leader, as well as those involved in appointing the successor.

Candidate described as "enemy's target"

Heydari suggested that the chosen candidate fits the guidance attributed to the late Khamenei, who had reportedly advised that the next leader should be someone "hated by the enemy." He also hinted that the person selected had previously been mentioned by US officials.

Those remarks have fueled speculation within Iranian political circles about the identity of the successor, though no official confirmation has been given.

The comments came after US President Donald Trump suggested that Washington should have a role in determining Iran's future leadership, saying he had several names in mind for what he described as a "good leader." Iranian authorities rejected the suggestion outright.

Tehran has insisted that the selection of the supreme leader is strictly an internal matter and warned against any foreign interference.

Interim leadership in place

Until the new supreme leader is formally announced and assumes office, Iran is being governed by an interim leadership council. The temporary body includes President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i and Guardian Council member Alireza Arafi.

Officials have suggested the formal announcement of the successor could come soon, potentially within days.

The eventual decision will shape the direction of the Islamic Republic at a critical moment, as the country navigates war abroad and a major political transition at home.