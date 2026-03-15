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NewsWorldIs Jeffrey Epstein still alive? Viral video of man driving car sparks online sensation; FACT CHECKED
JEFFREY EPSTEIN CASE

Is Jeffrey Epstein still alive? Viral video of man driving car sparks online sensation; FACT CHECKED

Jeffrey Epstein case: A video spreading quickly on social media platforms has raised new claims that disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein might still be alive.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Is Jeffrey Epstein still alive? Viral video of man driving car sparks online sensation; FACT CHECKEDJeffrey Epstein viral video (Image credit: X)

Jeffrey Epstein case: A video spreading quickly on social media platforms has raised new claims that disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein might still be alive. The short clip, shared widely on platforms like X and Instagram, appears to show a man driving a convertible car on a highway in Florida. Some internet users believe the driver looks like Epstein, which has sparked fresh conspiracy theories about his death.

The video has gained millions of views, and many people online are debating whether the man in the clip is actually Epstein or just someone whose face resembles his. Some users claimed that Epstein could still be alive. One user commented, “I 100% think he's alive.”

Another comment read, “The driver is probably just a lookalike of Epstein.”

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A third user wrote, “If Epstein is alive, he might be hiding in a secret bunker.”

 

The real truth behind viral video

However, fact-checking reports and official records show there is no evidence to support these viral claims. According to reports, Epstein died in a jail cell in New York in August 2019 while he was waiting for trial on sex-trafficking charges. The New York City medical examiner ruled that his death was a suicide by hanging after an autopsy. Investigation reports by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) also reached the same conclusion.

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Many netizens also said that the viral video does not prove that Epstein is alive. According to reports, the clip only shows a man who looks similar to the late financier. The video was reportedly recorded from another vehicle and does not provide any clear proof that the driver is Epstein.

Conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death have been circulating for several years, partly because of security failures at the jail where he died. These theories often resurface whenever new images, documents, or videos appear online.

In reality, there is no credible evidence that Epstein survived or is secretly living somewhere. The viral video circulating on social media platforms appears to be another case of mistaken identity and online speculation rather than proof that he is still alive.

(The time and authenticity of this video could not be independently verified by Zee News).

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